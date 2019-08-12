From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
With NFL preseason games in full swing, it’s time for Part One of the league’s best projected quarterbacks in 2019, with the top 16 to be named in next week’s column.
Here are rankings No. 32 to No. 17:
32. Ryan Fitzpatrick, age 36, Dolphins — The only reason he’s on the list is because he remains the starter on the depth chart. Josh Rosen will be the starter at some point.
31. Case Keenum, 31, Redskins — He’s keeping the seat warm until rookie Dwayne Haskins is ready.
30. Eli Manning, 38, Giants — Two-time Super Bowl MVP’s career is winding down, and it’s a matter of time before rookie Daniel Jones takes over.
29. Joe Flacco, 34, Broncos — Lost starter’s job in Baltimore and landed in Denver, where a change of scenery could revitalize his career.
28. Marcus Mariota, 25, Titans — Injuries slowed his 2018 season, and now ex-Dolphin Ryan Tannehill is looking over his shoulder.
27. Sam Darnold, 22, Jets — Second-year pro, who threw for 2,865 yards with 17 TDs and 15 interceptions in first year, should benefit from a beefed-up roster.
26. Kyler Murray, 21, Cardinals — Has a chance to throw around 3,000 yards in his first-year as a starter.
25. Andy Dalton, 31, Bengals — Fading veteran sees an offensive line in transition and a key injury to star receiver A.J. Green in 2019.
24. Lamar Jackson, 22, Ravens — Strong-armed passer has unique scrambling ability.
23. Jameis Winston, 25, Bucs — Should show signs of improvement under new head coach Bruce Arians and a nice stable of pass-catching weapons.
22. Derek Carr, 28, Raiders — His TD passing totals have fallen in each of the past three seasons: 28-22-19. Antonio Brown saga may not lead to increased production.
21. Jimmy Garoppolo, 27, 49ers — Needs to stay healthy after playing in only nine games over two seasons with the team.
20. Josh Allen, 23, Bills — Should expect increased passing yards total, thanks to better wide receivers and an improved offensive line.
19. Matthew Stafford, 31, Lions — Big-armed QB is durable, but threw for 669 fewer yards last year compared to his big season in 2017.
18. Kirk Cousins, 31, Vikings — Ex-Redskins QB still posted good numbers in 2018 despite a below-than-average offensive line.
17. Nick Foles, 30, Jaguars — Former Super Bowl MVP with Eagles is strong-armed and not prone to turnovers as new starter for Jacksonville.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.