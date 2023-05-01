From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles and let’s take a look at the spring mailbag:
Question: Golden State’s Stephen Curry put on a game for ages in Sunday’s Game 7 win over Sacramento. Where do you think it ranks all-time?
Answer: His 50 points in the Warriors’ 120-100 victory in the NBA Western Conference first round is the greatest Game 7 performance in league history. He shot more than OK from the floor (20 of 38, including 7 of 18 on 3-pointers) — at least by his standards — but it was good enough. Curry also had six assists so he was directly involved in 26 of 43 baskets made by the Warriors. It also helped that the Kings had a poor shooting game, 37.5% overall and 25.5% from downtown. We all acknowledge that Curry is the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen, but now it’s arguable that he’s the greatest point guard as well. He’s 35 and shows no signs of slowing down.
Q: The NHL playoffs have been exciting with surprises and upsets, and Boston and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado now gone. Who’s your favorite to win it all?
A: Since long-term playoff success is dependent on goalie performance, none of the remaining eight starting netminders have previously won a Cup though Vegas backup Jonathan Quick won two with Los Angeles in 2012 and ’14. If the Rangers beat the Devils in Monday’s Game 7 of their series, I think Igor Shesterkin is the best goalie left, with Dallas’ Jake Oettinger No. 2 and Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer No. 3. Personally, I would love to see a Toronto-Dallas final.
Q: It’s getting to the point that the Yankees are a total mess because of injuries and players underachieving. The team can barely score runs consistently, the starting pitching isn’t dependable except for Gerrit Cole and even the reliable bullpen had a bad game Sunday. Is there any hope for the rest of the year?
A: The Yankees (15-14) entered Monday tied with the Red Sox for last place in the AL East and eight games behind division leader Tampa Bay. The good news is, there’s five months left in the regular season and time for Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to recover from their injuries. The Yankees’ lineup now is severely compromised. When does Yankees’ management realize that former MVP and currently injured INF Josh Donaldson and OF Aaron Hicks (who had another lost adventure in the field last week) are washed-up? I guess we should give Hicks some “credit” for raising his batting average from .107 to .159 the past few days. The Yanks meet the Rays seven times over the next two weekends, and it will be interesting to see how the Yankees fare.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
