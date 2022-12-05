From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
After a memorable playoff run last spring that saw the season extend into early May, culminating with the franchise’s second league crown, the Watertown Wolves are experiencing the after-effect blahs in the current regular season’s first 13 regular-season games.
The Wolves are 5-8, including three straight losses, and stand in fourth place in the five-team Empire Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Last week the Wolves fired interim head coach Justin Coachman 11 games into his venture behind the bench. In his swan song Nov. 26, the Wolves lost 5-1 at home to lowly Elmira, which entered that game with a 1-9-2 record. Luke Cohen was named interim coach to replace Coachman, who won two championships with the Wolves as a popular defenseman.
And in a strange and ironic twist last weekend, Cohen’s first two games were at Binghamton — a first-hand destination for former Wolves players (Tyler Gjurich and Kyle Powell to name a few) and now Coachman. The former Watertown coach signed with the Black Bears and played defense Saturday night — a week after being in a suit and tie behind the Wolves’ bench vs. the Mammoth.
It’s customary for a franchise to struggle a year after winning a crown — just ask the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams — but it’s even harder on a reigning team in lower level minor league hockey. The Wolves have fewer than five returnees from last season’s team.
Brent Clarke, who guided the Wolves to the FPHL title, took the head coaching job in Knoxville of the SPHL over the summer. He was joined by former Wolves captain/assistant coach Justin MacDonald, the league’s 2021-22 MVP, and a couple other former Wolves players, including Cole McKechney. MacDonald led the SPHL in scoring entering this past weekend.
Meanwhile, the current Wolves have been inconsistent. The power play ranks ninth (16.1%) in the 10-team circuit and penalty-killing is seventh (79.7%), and the team is minus-15 in goal differential.
Samuel Hrabcak leads the Wolves in scoring with 10 points, including five goals.
With nine of the next 13 games at home through Jan. 13, the Wolves — who obviously miss MacDonald’s scoring and veteran experience — need to make their move now.
■ Former Wolves head coach Phil Esposito was fired last week by Mississippi, which started with a last-place 2-9-2 mark in the FPHL’s Continental Division. Esposito-less Mississippi travels to Watertown in early January.
■ The Hardest Working Play-By-Play Broadcaster in the Industry: That designation goes to Kenny Albert, who, in a 45-hour span this past weekend, called two Rangers games, a Knicks tilt and the Giants on MSG and Fox.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
