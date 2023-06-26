From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
We will take one final peek into the mailbag.
Question: I’m a big Yankees fan and it’s painful to watch this team trying to hit with Aaron Judge out of the lineup. They don’t have a chance to win the AL East, but I think they can make the playoffs as a wild-card team. What do you think of this team and Aaron Boone as manager?
Answer: As far as Boone is concerned, I think he is bulletproof within the organization. He’s truly a players’ manager, certainly not of the days when fiery Billy Martin was in complete command and let everybody know it. Does Boone ever reprimand Gleyber Torres for his constant fielding lapses and bonehead base-running blunders? We will never know. I think Giancarlo Stanton will break out of his prolonged hitting slump before DJ LeMahieu, the former two-time batting champion who appears to be lost at the plate most of the time. The thing that keeps the Yankees viable — without Judge — is their stellar bullpen, which entered this week leading the AL with a 2.85 ERA. They should make the playoffs as a wild card, which now has become an easier route to the World Series. Just look at the Phillies’ run in 2022.
Q: I’m surprised to see one of the 2023 NFL magazines on the newsstand pick the Dolphins over the Bills to win the AFC East. Shouldn’t the Bills still be favored?
A: You are right as Athlon Sports has the Dolphins winning the division. However, the defending three-time division champion Bills addressed their offensive line, added a stud second tight end and improved their running game personnel. The Dolphins are an up-and-coming team with brilliant head coach Mike McDaniel and could be a force as long as QB Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy. The Dolphins played the Bills tough in last year’s three meetings, winning once despite the Bills calling 90 offensive plays in that first encounter at Miami. As long as QB Josh Allen remains sharp with his Hall of Fame skill set, I still like the Bills to win their fourth straight division crown.
■ Note: After nearly 10 years of opinions, theories and notes, this was my final column for the Watertown Daily Times as shortly I will go into semi-retirement. While some columns were better than others, I thoroughly enjoyed putting these weekly presentations together, especially my Top-10 lists, which were very time consuming to compile but rewarding when seen in print and online. Though I rarely covered games and wrote features, I sincerely enjoyed talking with Frontier League coaches, especially the veterans, over the phone when compiling game results. Best of luck to everyone.
