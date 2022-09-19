From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The good times are rolling about 65 miles south, from Watertown down Interstate 81, and the Syracuse University football team is loving life:
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 6:31 pm
From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The good times are rolling about 65 miles south, from Watertown down Interstate 81, and the Syracuse University football team is loving life:
■ The most returning starters within the ACC from last season.
■ A Heisman Trophy candidate at running back (Sean Tucker) and a QB (Garrett Shrader) who improves by each day and, more importantly, by each game.
■ A 3-0 overall start for the first time since 2018 — the last time the Orange went bowling.
■ The program is receiving votes in the two national polls.
■ A classic, enthralling, come-from-behind, last-second victory over a Big Ten school on the home turf.
With Virginia (2-1) and FCS member Wagner (0-3) — which sports an active 23-game losing streak dating back to Sept. 28, 2019 — the next two opponents on the SU slate, it’s conceivable that the Orange could be 5-0 on the morning of Oct. 3 with the possibility of two more home victories.
That could be SU’s most comfortable cushion in four seasons. A dreadful 1-10 disaster from two years ago is now just a miniscule dot in the rear-view mirror.
Virginia has played primarily pedestrian opponents to date, and woeful Wagner will probably lose by at least five touchdowns to SU.
After a well-earned bye the second weekend in October, the SU schedule suddenly looks like trying to scale Mt. Everest.
The following six opponents are arguably the best the ACC and an independent program have to offer. SU will host No. 12 North Carolina State; at No. 5 Clemson; host Notre Dame, which had received votes in the AP poll just as recently as last week; at No. 24 Pitt; host Florida State, which sits just outside of the Top 25; and at No. 21 Wake Forest.
The fate of this SU campaign will be realized in the morning exactly two months from now. Six wins against FBS-level foes mean a bowl game.
One thing is clear after SU’s 32-29 win over Purdue last Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome — new offensive coordinator Robert Anae has made a difference in the team’s execution than in previous seasons.
■ Trivia question: Excluding Nolan Ryan, who was the only other pitcher that played in the majors during the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90?
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in MLB: 1. Dodgers; 2. Astros; 3. Mets; 4. Braves; 5. Yankees; 6. Cardinals; 7. Blue Jays; 8. Rays; 9. Padres; 10. Mariners.
■ Trivia answer: Jerry Reuss, who went 220-191 with eight teams from 1969-1990.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
