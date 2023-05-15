From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
After spending countless hours scanning the recently released NFL team schedules for the 2023 season, I have circled the potential top-10 games to watch on TV.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
After spending countless hours scanning the recently released NFL team schedules for the 2023 season, I have circled the potential top-10 games to watch on TV.
This schedule will run back the matchups of Super Bowls 56 (Rams-Bengals) and 57 (Chiefs-Eagles), and has 14 games that pit teams who met in the 2022 playoffs, including both conference title games and all four divisional matchups.
Here’s a stab from my observations:
■ 1. Dolphins at Chargers (Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m.) — It’s a matchup of the 2020 Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert draft debate.
■ 2. Bills at Jets (Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m.) — It’s Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut under the lights against their AFC East rival. The Jets’ first six games are against Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos and Eagles, meaning they’ll start 2-4.
■ 3. Cowboys at 49ers (Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m.) — The 49ers have won each of the past two playoff meetings, one in Dallas and one in San Francisco.
■ 4. Bills at Bengals (Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m.) — Teams met twice in less than three weeks in January that included a canceled game from Damar Hamlin’s serious injury and a Bengals’ romp in the snow at Buffalo.
■ 5. Dolphins vs. Chiefs at Frankfurt, Germany (Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m.) — Chiefs face former mate Tyreek Hill, who was traded for five draft picks. It’s too bad the game isn’t in Kansas City.
■ 6. Eagles at Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m.) — This could be considered the league’s marquee game of the regular season since it’s a rematch of February’s exciting Super Bowl.
■ 7. Dolphins at Jets (Nov. 24, 3 p.m.) — This always intriguing AFC East rivalry matchup will be the league’s inaugural Black Friday game.
■ 8. 49ers at Eagles (Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m.) — Philadelphia thrashed San Francisco in last season’s NFC title game, but this time the 49ers want to have a healthy QB in the rematch.
■ 9. Bills at Chiefs (Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m.) — Because the Bills and Chiefs have won their respective divisions over the past three seasons, they are guaranteed to face other the following regular campaign. Can’t get enough of this rivalry.
■ 10. Bengals at Chiefs (Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m.) — These two have met in the past two AFC title games, with each team winning once. Bengals QB Joe Burrow looks to go 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes overall.
■ Schedule notes: The Falcons, Saints, Texans, Colts, Titans and Panthers have six of the eight easiest schedules. The Eagles have the toughest slate (collective .566 winning percentage from 2022).
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.