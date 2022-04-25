From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
This year’s NFL draft stock is loaded at offensive tackle, edge rusher and wide receiver, while the QB talent is so-so at best but three could be picked in the opening round.
An NFL-record eight teams (Jets, Giants, Texans, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Chiefs and Lions) have two picks in the first round, also meaning eight (Bears, Broncos, Browns, Dolphins, Raiders, Colts, 49ers and Rams) do not have a first-round selection because of past trades. Teams that make a pair of shrewd first-round picks could quickly benefit.
The seven-round draft goes over three days, beginning with Thursday’s opening-round. The top overall talent includes Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Hamilton and Evan Neal.
Here’s my opinion of the first 10 selections, with five bonus picks added:
n 1. Jacksonville — Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan. Jaguars need help on defense and the Heisman Trophy runner-up is a prime pick featuring technique and strength.
n 2. Detroit — Hamilton, S, Notre Dame. Versatile playmaker who’s capable in stopping the run and the pass.
n 3. Houston — Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU. Great ball-hawking skills and has penchant for creating takeaways.
n 4. N.Y. Jets — Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati. Solid playmaker who did not allow a touchdown in college in 2021.
n 5. N.Y. Giants — Neal, OT, Alabama. Improved every season in college and can play multiple positions on the line.
n 6. Carolina — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty. Has fearless mindset, great mobility and a strong arm.
n 7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago) — Trevon Walker, Edge, Georgia. Features premier versatility, athletic ability and intense power.
n 8. Atlanta — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi. A little smallish, but true arm talent and features a quick release.
n 9. Seattle (from Denver) — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State. A terrific run-blocker who could also play at guard.
n 10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon. Top-tier athlete who can deliver speed on the outside.
n 20. Pittsburgh — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh. A gamble here, but Panther broke Dan Marino’s major passing marks in college.
n 21. New England — Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia. A big man who can stuff the run and be nimble in the trenches.
n 22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas) — Drake London, WR, USC. Everyone knows the Pack desperately needs a wideout.
n 24. Dallas — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama. Cowboys need a long-range TD threat.
n 25. Buffalo — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington. Bills need secondary depth and will scoop up a sure tackler.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.