From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
As we all know, summers go by quickly around here in the north country and the pace seems to increase as we age.
Nobody likes to think about going back to school in around two weeks or so, but the reality of fall is now just over the hill. Returning to school does come with certain perks if you are an athlete because not only is it time to gear up for academics but sports competition as well.
Sections 3 and 10 began full-scale practices Monday for the entire fall sports landscape. A few selected schools actually began official football workouts Saturday, and it’s just a matter of time that “Friday (or Thursday) Night Lights” take center stage.
It seems hard to believe that this season will be my 41st associated in some way or another with high school football — either as a stat keeper, reporter, photographer, freelancer or editor.
Once the sport is in your blood, it stays in your blood.
In Section 3, Watertown and Carthage meet in a regular-season game Sept. 2 in what is now called a “Week Zero” meeting. Most schools follow the following week (Sept. 8-10) with a boatload of games.
The names of players and coaches have changed mightily over all the seasons, but the game’s atmosphere, nature and purpose remains the same.
Good luck to all area programs this fall, not only in meeting team’s and individual’s aspirations but also achieving the most important goals in terms of overall learning and development.
■ Early win projections for NFL teams: The Eagles look like a live bet to have an increased regular-season win total up to 9.5, that’s according to BetMGM with the latest release from the sportsbook. Most preseason publications are picking the Eagles to win the NFC East Division.
The Commanders were also upgraded from 7.5 (opening line) to 8.5 wins this season. That projection seems dubious now since Washington’s offensive and defensive units are having a tough time finding cohesion.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, were downgraded from 9.5 wins to 8.5 at BetMGM after the they reached the playoffs last season.
Also at BetMGM, the most tickets on “to make playoffs” are the Lions and Jets — which appear to be long shots to me.
To date, no teams are getting more attention for “under” bets on their win projections at BetMGM than the Cowboys (10.5) and Bears (6.5), who are leading in handle on the future market “to miss playoffs.”
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in MLB: 1. Dodgers; 2. Mets; 3. Astros; 4. Braves; 5. Yankees; 6. Cards; 7. Rays; 8. Jays; 9. Mariners; 10. Padres.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.