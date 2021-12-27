From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Omicron has gotten in the way of our pro sports leagues and college football bowl games — with postponements and cancellations all over the map — and our families.
The latest COVID-19 variant is highly contagious and going to be a continued major problem for sports for at least the next couple months.
With that sobering fact in mind, let’s go ahead and make our fearless predictions — the good, bad and the ugly — for sports in 2022:
n Alabama takes down Georgia for the second time in just more than five weeks to capture the national championship in college football.
n With students returning to college campuses from holiday break, omicron spreads like wildfire in late January, forcing numerous major basketball programs to postpone games, some involving top-10 matchups. A few games are later made up, but conference postseason tournaments go on as well as the NCAA Tournament.
n The Lakers, the NBA’s oldest team with an average age of more than 30 years, do a 180-degree turn, releasing some older veterans and signing unemployed 25-and-under players.
n The Cowboys defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 56 at Los Angeles behind star players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
n The highly popular Caesars Sportsbook commercials, featuring J.B. Smoove and Halle Berry, transform into a weekly TV show on E! entitled “Keeping Up With Caesar and Cleopatra.” The Manning clan makes cameo appearances.
n With MLB players still locked out, there is no spring training at Florida and Arizona and subsequently the start of the season is delayed. (Great, no baseball while this country remains battling a pandemic amid massive inflation.)
n Duke topples Kansas in the NCAA basketball national title game in Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.
n Rory McIlroy captures The Masters golf tournament in April at Augusta, Ga.
n Tony Kanaan wins the Indianapolis 500 in auto racing’s most spectacular event.
n The Bills announce that plans are finalized for the team to move into a new $2 billion, state-of-the-art stadium nearby the existing one in Orchard Park for the 2027 season.
n Once the MLB season gets underway, the Red Sox defeat the Braves in six games for the World Series title.
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Packers; 2. Chiefs; 3. Cowboys; 4. Bucs; 5. Rams; 6. Colts; 7. Bills; 8. Bengals; 9. Pats; 10. Titans.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
