From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
With the end of the 2010s decade, we look into our famed crystal ball on New Year’s Eve and see what could happen in sports for 2020.
n The Tigers will win the FBS national championship Jan. 13 in New Orleans, but which school — LSU or defending champ Clemson? LSU is just too powerful.
n The Ravens will beat the Chiefs in the AFC title game, and the Saints will upset the 49ers in the NFC title game, pitting the Ravens and the Saints in Super Bowl 54 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
n After being snubbed for the NFL’s all-time Top 100 players by the NFL Network, Saints QB Drew Brees has the last laugh. The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and TD passes fuels the Saints over the Ravens, 23-20, in the Super Bowl, being named the game’s MVP.
n Kevin Harvick wins the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s prized jewel race.
n March Madness begins with a shocker — with top-seeded Gonzaga knocked out in the first round before Louisville wins it all in April.
n Yankees’ new acquisition Gerrit Cole doesn’t disappoint in his debut with his new team, pitching three-hit ball over six shutout innings.
n Tiger Woods makes another charge at winning the Masters golf tourney, but Jon Rahm takes the Green Jacket.
n The St. Louis Blues repeat as NHL Stanley Cup champions, upending the Washington Capitals in six games.
n The Milwaukee Bucks capture their first NBA crown since 1971, defeating the Houston Rockets in six games in the Finals.
n There will be only two no-hitters thrown in the 2020 MLB season.
n After 10 straight failures in attempting to win the World Series, the Yankees will finally get the job done in October, beating the Cardinals in seven games.
n Trivia question: Prior to this season, when was the last time the 49ers were the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and how did they fare in that postseason?
n From Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry, here’s his juiciest nugget. John Blanchette in the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Gonzaga becoming the sixth team in eight weeks to be top-ranked in the polls: “Being No. 1 in college basketball this season has been the shakiest perch since baby did the rock-a-bye thing in the treetop.”
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL (final): 1. Ravens; 2. 49ers; 3. Saints; 4. Packers; 5. Chiefs; 6. Patriots; 7. Bills; 8. Seahawks; 9. Texans; 10. Titans.
n Trivia answer: 1997, lost NFC title game to the Packers.
