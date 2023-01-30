From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Watertown Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League just passed the halfway point of their regular season this past weekend.
The Wolves (12-17), fresh off a weekend split at Motor City, have played 29 games of their scheduled 56 contests to date. They have 27 remaining games to go when their regular season is set to end April 15.
Entering this past weekend, they had played the fewest amount of games in the 10-team league and that’s because two games were postponed over the Christmas holiday blizzard but have since been rescheduled for a Sunday in late March and another Sunday in early April.
I love hockey as much as the next guy and love the atmosphere at Watertown Municipal Arena. Either way you can watch at rink side or higher up in the bleachers.
However, for my money, the FPHL season is too long, the regular season beginning in late October and stretching into mid April, for a league that’s well down the ladder in minor league pro level.
I know team owners want to maximize team profits — or more precisely keep financial losses at an ebb because hockey is such an expensive sport in terms of cost (players’ salaries, equipment, building lease, etc.). More games help to bring in more fans to the arenas.
I would like to see each team play a balanced schedule next season — 24 home and 24 away for a total of 48 games. The season could start in early November and conclude at the end of March. Playoffs would be over before the last week of April.
The Wolves won last season’s FPHL championship May 2 — probably about two weeks later than it should have been. At this level, two playoff rounds are enough. I’m not asking for a severe cut of games per team, just a better-condensed version.
For instance, the Wolves are this season playing 56 games over 26 weeks, that’s just 2.2 games per week. With Watertown, Binghamton, Elmira and Danbury, Conn., all manageable distances in the Northeast, these teams should be playing close to three times per week when meeting each other.
The league should integrate more Wednesdays and Thursdays into the regular season slate when teams are in close proximity. Game days such as Wednesday-Friday-Saturday or Thursday-Saturday-Sunday definitely would tighten up the schedule without sacrificing the all-important gate. And, of course, avoid Monday and Tuesday game nights, except for special occasions. The Wolves are playing only five non-weekend games this season.
I don’t have all the perfect remedies for the league’s 10 teams who are scattered throughout the Northeast, Upper Midwest and the South and playing unbalanced slates, but the regular season and playoff schedules need to be tightened up.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
