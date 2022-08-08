From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Two regional NFL teams worth watching this season — and both are seeking a true identity — will be the Giants and Patriots.
The Patriots were the seventh seed in last season’s AFC playoffs but now there are questions about QB Mac Jones, who reportedly is having a difficult training camp.
New England appears to be totally disjointed from all angles. Bill Belichick may be tabbed as the NFL’s greatest head coach of all-time, but the game has passed by the defensive-minded coach. Also, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator left to be the Raiders’ head coach, the former defensive boss has returned to be the OC, and the special teams guy who left to direct the Giants has returned to his old job but also will call some offensive plays.
The Patriots, who have no long-ball deep threat in the post-Tom Brady era, could finish last in the division, behind the Bills, Dolphins and Jets.
The Giants, who have won more than six games just once in the past eight seasons, desperately need QB Daniel Jones to shake off inconsistency and RB Saqoun Barkley to stay healthy and eventually remain in town long-term.
It will be interesting to see if head coach Brian Daboll, who helped mature Josh Allen in Buffalo, can do the same magic with Jones. That probably won’t happen.
The Giants, however, did hit a homer in the draft, selecting projected starters Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge and Evan Neal on the O-line.
■ Congratulations to Watertown Red & Black head coach George Ashcraft, who has poured his heart and soul for four-plus decades into his local semipro football team, gaining his 250th career win Saturday with the club, and the field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds being named in his honor.
■ From columnist Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald on the state of college football: “The game on the field has never been better. Once you walk off the field, it’s never been more chaotic.”
■ Trivia question: Who was the last MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season?
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in MLB: 1. Dodgers; 2. Astros; 3. Yankees; 4. Mets; 5. Braves; 6. Cards; 7. Blue Jays; 8. Phillies; 9. Padres; 10. Brewers.
■ Trivia answer: Alex Rodriguez (54 HRs and 24 SBs in 2007).
■ Note: The Top Secret Fyles will be a weekly Friday radio guest of former Watertown mayor Jeff Graham’s “Hotline” show on WATN-1240 AM from noon to 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 2. We will be discussing a variety of sports topics, including high schools, colleges and pros and whatever else.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
