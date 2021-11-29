From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Let’s check the post-Thanksgiving mailbag on the NFL, college football and NBA.
Question: It seems hard to believe but the New York Giants are only a game out of the NFC wild-card picture. Is it crazy to think that they could sneak into the playoffs?
Answer: The Giants’ defense got four takeaways in Sunday’s win over the Eagles and that unit is keeping the team in the playoff hunt despite the offense’s shortcomings. The defense has at least one takeaway in every game in 2021. The Giants’ remaining schedule includes at the Dolphins and Chargers, vs. the Cowboys, at the Eagles and Bears, and vs. Washington. With an upset win here or there in the season’s final six games, they could finish 8-9 and that may be good enough to earn the NFC’s No. 7 seed.
Q: What do you think of Syracuse University football’s coaching shake-up?
A: With the dismissal of three assistants after losing three straight games to complete a 5-7 overall season, it definitely sends a hardcore message to head coach Dino Babers for the 2022 season. I think his team has got to win at least six or seven games to become bowl eligible next season to keep his job. Anything short of that will be unsatisfying.
Q: Southern Cal football hit a home run with the hiring announcement of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to become the Trojans’ new sideline boss in 2022. How quickly do you think the Trojans will become a national power?
A: USC will again be relevant again by 2023. Five-star recruits are already decommitting from Oklahoma and USC is now on their radar. Riley is a superstar coach and he will make USC and the Pac-12 important, and the TV networks are smiling. This season has been a disaster for the Trojans, who have lost four home games by double digits, including one to Oregon State for its first win in Los Angeles since 1960, snapping a 24-game road skid against USC. Give Riley a season to reboot and USC will be one of the CFP’s four squads in 25 months.
Q: Who’s having the best season in the NBA?
A: I say Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the leading MVP candidate, followed by the Bucs’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nets’ Kevin Durant, the Nuggets’ and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Heat’s Jimmy Butler.
n On the lighter side: From Dwight Perry’s column in The Seattle Times — Comedy writer Brad Dickson, on the 105-year-old woman who set an age-group record of 1 minute, 3 seconds in the 100-meter dash: “Hey, big deal — it was wind-aided.”
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
