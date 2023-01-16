From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
As Joe Girard III goes so does the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
The senior shooting guard has been one of the hottest scorers in the ACC, catapulting the Orange from mediocrity to the league’s upper echelon in recent weeks.
Girard, following a brutal, three-game shooting slump in late November when he scored just nine points on a combined 2-for-25 overall and 1-for-13 from downtown, masterminded an impressive 10-game offensive output.
Beginning Dec. 3 at Notre Dame, Girard scored 20-18-15-16-19-16-24-28-19-24 points before hitting for only seven in last Saturday’s home win over the Fighting Irish. He suffered an eye injury during the game and that affected his production.
Girard has been one of the main reasons that the Orange is now 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference before Monday’s big game at 17th-ranked Miami, which lost in overtime to North Carolina State on Saturday. SU is tied for second place in the league.
Girard’s 10-game scoring average of 19.9 points per game propelled his season team-high to 16.7 ppg, which stands eighth-best in the ACC. He made 35 of 75 on his long-range shoots during his hot stretch.
In 18 games this season, Girard is shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent (53-for-139) on 3-pointers. He’s tied for first place with 53 3-point field goals made with North Carolina State’s Terquavon Smith.
Girard continues to move up on the Orange’s all-time chart in career points (1,426) and 3-pointers made (262).
■ Headlines on the weekend’s NFL playoff games:
Bills Post Sloppy Win over Dolphins — We all love Bills QB Josh Allen, his talent, athleticism and big arm, but let’s face it, he’s wildly entertaining yet just wild. He reminds me a lot of former Packers QB Brett Favre. Allen threw for 352 yards and three TDs Sunday, but also tossed two interceptions that led to Miami points and suffered a strip-sack fumble that directly resulted in a Dolphins’ TD. For awhile Sunday, I was thinking, “Is Buffalo going to lose to a team with a third-string QB?” The Bills finally put it together but they have to clean up their house against the defending AFC champion Bengals on Sunday.
Giants QB Jones Steps Up in Upset Win over Vikings — You can readily see the difference in Daniel Jones (24-35-0, 301 yards) with head coach Brian Daboll, the former Bills’ OC. The Giants were relentless on offense (28 first downs, 431 total yards) and the results paid dividends, and now they play at the top-seeded Eagles, who could be vulnerable with key injuries on offense.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.