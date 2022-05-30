From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
It appears the Yankees’ roster changes on a daily basis because of injuries and a lack of performance by certain players.
While the club numbers are always in transition, one constant has emerged and that’s relief pitcher Clay Holmes.
With longtime closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list, Holmes, whom the Yankees acquired from the Pirates in a trade last July, has now assumed the closer’s role for the AL pacesetter Yankees (33-15), who trail the Dodgers (33-14) by a half-game for the best overall record.
Holmes has enjoyed a brilliant season — a sure rock at the back end of the bullpen.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound right-hander sports a 4-0 record with a 0.36 earned-run average, 6 saves, 26 strikeouts and 2 walks in 24.2 innings over 23 appearances.
The 29-year-old Dothan, Ala., native is in an impressive stretch, throwing 24 consecutive scoreless innings, allowing no runs in his past 22 outings and no walks over his last 17 appearances.
With reliable reliever Chad Green out for the rest of the season, Holmes has stepped up big time along with fellow right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who has gone 10.1 innings without allowing a run.
Holmes, Schmidt, Michael King and Miguel Castro have become manager Aaron Boone’s most reliable relievers. It’s a good thing because before Sunday, the bullpen overall has faltered with a 7.11 ERA over 10 games; however, the bullpen’s season ERA still ranks fifth-best in the majors at 3.18.
MVP candidate Aaron Judge is carrying the team offensively, especially with his buddy, Giancarlo Stanton, who’s on the IL (he should return in a couple of days). Thank goodness for the team’s pitching because the offense collectively has been a mess.
In the past nine games, the Yankees are 4-5, hitting .198 as a team, and .175 with runners in scoring position with 11 home runs while averaging 2.9 runs per game. New York has scored two or fewer runs in six of those nine games.
Overall, the Yankees have been a model of consistency, winning 11 series, losing two and splitting two in 15 sets through Memorial Day. The holiday marks the first time since 1988 that the Yankees and Mets (32-17) lead their respective divisions simultaneously.
n The New York Post came out with its first NFL power rankings following free agency and the draft. Here’s the rundown: 1. Bills; 2. Chiefs; 3. Packers; 4. Rams; 5. Bucs; 6. Bengals; 7. Chargers; 8. 49ers; 9. Broncos; 10. Ravens. The bottom five: 32. Texans; 31. Falcons; 30. Giants; 29. Bears; 28. Lions.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
