You may think this week’s column is about the Syracuse University football team’s recent struggles marked by a three-game losing skid that has seen the Orange tumble out of the Top 25 polls.
You may think this week’s column is about the Syracuse University football team’s recent struggles marked by a three-game losing skid that has seen the Orange tumble out of the Top 25 polls.
Perhaps that topic is on reserve for a later date, but for now, we are concentrating on the SU men’s basketball team. Remember that’s the program head coach Jim Boeheim has been directing since America celebrated its 200th birthday back in 1976.
Boeheim’s crew is coming off an uncharacteristic losing season in 2021-22 at 16-17 overall. It was the coach’s first losing campaign in his tenure and ironically — and painfully — with both of his sons, Buddy and Jimmy, on the roster.
The Orange never got on track last season, splitting two games in the ACC tournament and failing to make the postseason.
No NCAAs. No NIT. Just a restless offseason.
The program is now heavily built on redemption for 2022-23, with six freshmen and possibly as many as three starting.
The only familiar names on the roster are seniors Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards. That’s it.
Judah Mintz most likely will take over at point guard, while freshman Peter Carey and sophomores Mounir Hima and Benny Williams will see significant minutes up front.
SU, which played host to Lehigh on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome to open the season, looks to turn a few heads this season, with perhaps inspiring and overachieving play.
The ACC media preseason poll picked SU to finish eighth in the 15-team league preseason poll, but I think the Orange will go 9-11 and place ninth in the ACC, and end the 31-game regular season with an 18-13 overall record.
North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Miami, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech are picked to finish ahead of SU in the poll.
The Orange schedule features somewhat of a lucky draw — meeting powers Duke and North Carolina just once each, while facing bottom feeders Boston College, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech twice each.
■ Since the 2016-17 season, here are SU’s annual conference prediction, actual standing, overall record and NCAA Tournament advancement where applicable:
■ 2016-17 — 5th/7th (tie)/19-15/NIT;
■ 2017-18 — 10th/10th (tie)/23-14/made NCAA Sweet 16 as an 11th seed;
■ 2018-19 — 4th/6th (tie)/20-14/made NCAA first round as an 8th seed;
■ 2019-20 — 8th/6th (tie)/18-14/COVID ended year;
■ 2020-21 — 6th/8th/18-10/made NCAA Sweet 16 as an 11th seed;
■ 2021-22 — 7th/9th/16-17/no postseason;
■ 2022-23 — 8th/??/??/??
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
