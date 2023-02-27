From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Is there any stopping the magnificent and prolific Boston Bruins this NHL campaign?
The Bruins’ season seems to be something out of magical playbook — No. 1-ranked penalty-killing unit out of 32 teams at around 86%, losing only eight games in regulation out of 58 played to date, and now a netminder (Linus Ullmark) scoring a goal into an empty net this past weekend.
All this so-called hocus-pocus is essentially reality under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
The Bruins are marching toward the Presidents’ Trophy for accumulating the most points this season.
The NHL single-season record for most points is 132 set by the 1976-77 Canadiens, the 1995-96 Red Wings are next at 131 points and the 2018-19 Lightning finished with 128.
Only the Canadiens of that trio went on to capture the Stanley Cup, while the Lightning was stunned in a 4-0 first-round playoff sweep by the Blue Jackets. The Red Wings fell to the rival Avalanche in the Western Conference finals.
Entering Monday night’s game at Edmonton, Boston was an amazing 45-8-5 for 95 points and were on a pace for 133 points, easily winning the Presidents’ Trophy, which has been awarded since the 1985-86 campaign.
The Bruins are also on pace for 63 wins, which would break the mark of 62 set by the ’95-96 Red Wings and the ’18-19 Lightning.
Since its inception, the Presidents’ Trophy winners also captured the Stanley Cup eight times, most recently it was done by the 2012-13 Blackhawks. That season was reduced to 48 games because of a labor dispute.
For the record, here are the eight teams that won both the Presidents’ Cup and Stanley Cup in the same season — the 1986-87 Oilers, the 1988-89 Flames, the 1993-94 Rangers, the 1998-99 Stars, the 2000-01 Avalanche, the 2001-02 Red Wings, the 2007-08 Red Wings and the 2012-13 Blackhawks.
Now, here are the seven Presidents’ Trophy squads that started their golf seasons way too prematurely — the 1990-91 Blackhawks, the 1999-2000 Blues, the 2005-06 Red Wings, the 2008-09 Sharks, the 2009-10 Capitals, the 2011-12 Canucks and the 2018-19 Lightning.
Perhaps the two most enlightening achievements for the Bruins to date are — plus-95 goal differential (next closest is the Devils at plus-51) and setting NHL records by starting the season with 14 straight home wins and going the first 22 at home with at least gaining a point at 19-0-3.
It’s a king’s resume for sure, but the ultimate question will be: Is Boston going to win the Stanley Cup, capturing four best-of-seven series over a seven- or eight-week span?
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
