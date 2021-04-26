From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
This year’s NFL draft stock is loaded at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.
We saw a bevy of QBs selected in the first round three years ago, highlighted by Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.
This year’s draft, which begins Thursday in Cleveland, is even richer, with the first three picks most likely being QBs, and perhaps as many as four in the first 10 selections.
Sit back and watch an entertaining draft show to unfold before your eyes.
Here’s my opinion of the first 10 selections, with bonus picks added:
n 1. Jacksonville — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. Wow. What a surprise. The perfect prospect who has already been groomed in college. Could lead Jags to seven wins in 2021.
n 2. N.Y. Jets — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. Good arm and athlete who just needs a solid OL and skilled playmakers.
n 3. San Francisco — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama. Entering last season in college, he went from a nobody to a national championship-caliber signal-caller.
n 4. Atlanta — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida. Guaranteed talent who could be a focal point of a passing attack. Perhaps a 75-catch, 6-TD rookie.
n 5. Cincinnati — Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU. Would be a smart pick reuniting with former college QB Joe Burrow, with whom he produced 1,800-yard, 20-TD season in 2019.
n 6. Miami — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. A big receiver with breakaway ability.
n 7. Detroit — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon. Lions may move down with currently only six picks. Has rare movement skills for a 331-pound blocker.
n 8. Carolina — Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern. Smooth-moving and dependable blocker may be club’s franchise LT to protect Darnold.
n 9. Denver — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St. Physically gifted, efficient player with an inside edge to be a great leader.
n 10. Dallas — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina. A top-notch cover guy would help fill the void left by Byron Jones, who left via free agency before last season.
n 11. N.Y. Giants — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama. Known for his athleticism, consistency and mental acuity.
n 15. New England — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St. Big arm and pinpoint accuracy who didn’t lose a game in the Big Ten — and he could be the steal of the draft.
n 30. Buffalo — Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia. Bills need another top secondary man if facing pass-happy Chiefs twice a year.
n Note: Top Secret Fyles will return May 11.
