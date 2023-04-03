From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL.
The wrap was put on the 2022 season about seven weeks ago, free agency is about 95% completed and the NFL draft is three-plus weeks away.
One of the more interesting moves over the past week was that Bills head coach Sean McDermott plans to call the defensive signals this season in the wake of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s one-year sabbatical.
Before coming to Buffalo to be head coach for the 2017 season, McDermott was a defensive whiz with the Panthers. During the team’s Super Bowl run in 2015, the Panthers were sixth in the league in points allowed.
Nobody denies the efficiencies of McDermott and his philosophy toward defense.
But as the NFL pivots, the league is now turning to offense, with new rules in recent years geared to spike offense.
The Dolphins, one of the Bills’ AFC East Division rivals, changed head coaches from defensive-oriented Brian Flores to offensive genius Mike McDaniel, and you could make the argument that McDaniel outcoached McDermott in the teams’ three meetings last season.
McDermott will clearly be under the microscope for 2023 calling the defensive plays.
One of the criticisms of McDermott during his Bills’ tenure is that he spends an overabundant time concentrating on the ‘D.’ The offense, meanwhile, has super, hyperactive Josh Allen at QB — and that’s a good thing — but there has been too many issues that haven’t been fixed under McDermott.
Buffalo has plenty of talented offensive players, but they are not utilized correctly. The Bills have an A-plus wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, but who’s No. 2? Gabriel Davis? He can have a four-touchdown game one week and then disappear the next six weeks.
McDermott is 62-35 overall (.639 winning percentage) with the Bills in six seasons as head coach, winning the division in each of the past three campaigns. His teams have made the wild-card round twice, two divisional rounds and the AFC championship in his five postseason appearances, going 4-5 overall.
Is McDermott back-tracking to the defensive play-calling in order to escape from the overall offensive responsibilities, turning the full slate over to second-year OC Ken Dorsey? A head coach needs to be involved in all coaching facets.
In Buffalo, McDermott has failed to upgrade the O-line and the running game to take a load off of Allen. As each year goes by and Allen takes big hits from defenders that will eventually erode his Hall of Fame skills, the Bills’ Super Bowl window begins to close slowly.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.