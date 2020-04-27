From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Live sports have been absent from this country for almost seven weeks and counting. The games and competitions will come back eventually, like slowly increasing the brightness on a dimmer switch.
Monday morning came the announcement that the NYSPHSAA is canceling all sports spring championships in June though the possibility exists that some athletic programs can play regular-season games once Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE mandate ends May 15, only if COVID-19 has substantially abated.
Here’s a quick look at where sports stand for the future:
n Rapids/Revolution/Red & Black: Currently, plans are still a go for the Watertown’s summer collegiate team and the area’s two semipro football squads. The Rapids and Revolution are set to open their regular seasons each on the last weekend in May, while the R&B opens July 4.
n Baseball: MLB canceled the start of its season after some spring training games were played. There is no official return date set. There has been talk of starting the season in late May with all teams playing in Arizona and Florida among other ideas.
n Football: The NFL got a break with coronavirus occurring during the offseason. The first regular-season game is set for Sept. 10, with the 2020 slate due to come out May 9.
n Basketball: The NBA suspended its season March 11, with teams having played between 63 and 67 games of the 82-game season. Clubs will be allowed to open practice facilities for individual workouts beginning Friday. There is no date set for a league resumption.
n NCAA: Winter sports ended March 12, spring sports barely got started before ending, and college football remains in a wait-and-see mode.
n Hockey: The NHL suspended its season March 12, with each team having played about 70 games of the 82-game regular season. The league wants to complete its regular season and then hold the Stanley Cup playoffs.
n Tennis: The French Open was moved to Sept. 20. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II. The U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, is still on.
n Golf: The PGA Tour plans to resume June 11 in Texas. The PGA Championship will begin Aug. 6, the U.S. Open on Sept. 17 and the Masters on Nov. 12.
n Auto Racing: NASCAR wants to resume its season in early June. The Indianapolis 500 has been moved to Aug. 23.
n Horse Racing: The Kentucky Derby was moved to Sept. 5. The Preakness is postponed, while the Belmont is set for June 6.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
