From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Syracuse University head coach Dino Babers will gather his players for the start of a crucial training camp in about three weeks, and the fate of the season could hang in the balance around three months from now.
That’s when SU will be about halfway through its 12-game regular-season slate.
Despite his rosy credentials upon entering the Orange’s program in December 2015, Babers and his teams have produced less-than-stellar results. However, the 2018 squad that went 10-3 hit a home run enroute to a bowl game appearance — the program’s first since 2013.
Now, the bad news is next.
SU is coming off its fifth losing season under Babers in the past six years, with the Orange posting a 29-43 record.
The COVID-racked 2020 campaign was nothing less than a disaster, going 1-11. Last season, the Orange went 5-7, an improvement from 2020 but still essentially treading water from Babers’ early days in the program.
Athletic director John Wildhack has backed Babers for the 2022 season despite numerous assistant coaching changes, including the replacement of SU’s offensive coordinator.
SU has 17 returning starters, but three national publications each picked the Orange for last place in the seven-team Atlantic Division. However, Athlon’s projects SU to go 6-6 overall and meet SMU in the Fenway Bowl.
The Orange has the 12th-toughest slate out of 131 FBS programs, including a brutal four-game stretch from mid-October through early November, with games against North Carolina St., Clemson, Notre Dame and Pitt. The only gimme wins on the schedule are early against independent UConn (1-11 in 2021) and Wagner, whose active 20-game losing skid is the longest in FCS.
■ Trivia question: Who are the four Mexican-born pitchers who have won at least 20 games in an MLB season?
■ From The Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry: Don’t know about football or basketball titles, but USC and UCLA just clinched the perpetual Big Ten air-miles championship. That is, until Hawaii joins the league. And Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot pipes in: “What’s next, Rutgers to the Pac-12?”
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 team rankings in MLB: 1. Yankees; 2. Dodgers; 3. Astros; 4. Mets; 5. Braves; 6. Brewers; 7. Padres; 8. Twins; 9. Red Sox; 10. Phillies.
■ Trivia answer: Fernando Valenzuela (1986 Dodgers), Julio Urias (2021 Dodgers), Esteban Loaiza (2013 White Sox) and Teddy Higuera (1986 Brewers).
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
