From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Last week, we did a quick overview of the Giants and Patriots just as NFL preseason games embarked. This week, it’s the Jets’ and Bills’ turns, with a preseason game each under their belts.
It looks like the Jets are preparing for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Ravens without second-year starting QB Zach Wilson, who was injured against the Eagles in Friday’s preseason opener.
Wilson, who missed four games last season because of a right knee injury, will undergo surgery on his knee today.
An early prognosis said Wilson will be miss 2-to-4 weeks after he tore his meniscus against the Eagles. The injury occurred when Wilson made a hard cut on his right leg during a scramble.
The 23-year-old will miss the rest of training camp and the preseason and now it it’s likely that Joe Flacco, 37, will be under center against the Ravens for whom he led to a Super Bowl title almost 10 seasons ago.
Did the Jets made another drafting blunder, selecting Wilson as the second overall pick in 2021, when just three seasons ago, they laid an egg drafting QB Sam Darnold as the third overall selection? Darnold now toils behind Baker Mayfield with the Panthers.
■ Thoughts on the Bills: Rookie LB Baylon Spector, a seventh-round choice out of Clemson, was noticeable all over the field in the second half against the Colts on Saturday. Considering that Spector is a long shot to make the Bills, he did everything possible to impress coaches Saturday, with 10 total tackles, one pass defensed and a sack that was negated by a penalty.
The Bills will be just fine with Ken Dorsey replacing Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator. The challenge is for Dorsey to gain everyone else’s trust on a talent-laden offense that’s set most every single-season club scoring and passing record, and ranks second among NFL teams in having combined to score 112 TDs over the past two years. Play-calling won’t be an issue.
■ Trivia question: What two clubs share the MLB record for most wins in a single season?
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in MLB: 1. Dodgers; 2. Mets; 3. Astros; 4. Yankees; 5. Braves; 6. Padres; 7. Cards; 8. Phillies; 9. Jays; 10. Brewers.
■ Trivia answer: The 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 2001 Seattle Mariners each won 116 games, but both failed to win the World Series.
■ Note: The Top Secret Fyles will be a weekly Friday radio guest of former Watertown mayor Jeff Graham’s “Hotline” show on WATN-1240 AM from noon to 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 2. We will be discussing a variety of sports topics, including high schools, colleges and pros and whatever else.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
