From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Tonight’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles comes late this season, but it always serves as an appropriate barometer where teams and players are currently situated in MLB despite that clubs are more than halfway through their schedules.
There’s no doubt that the Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are the respective AL and NL Most Valuable Players to date. An argument can be made that Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are the respective MVP runners-up in each league.
Judge, who recently signed an incentive-laden deal for this season only, is eligible to become a free agent after the season, and he’s a man playing for a long-term contract. Though he’s slumping a bit at the plate over the past week, his overall numbers are impressive at .284 average, 33 home runs and 70 RBIs. Judge is the sport’s most feared hitter.
Goldschmidt, who launched his 300th career HR on Saturday, has great numbers as well at .330/20/70. In his 12th season, Goldschmidt is on pace for his seventh 90-plus-RBI campaign.
■ AL MVP: Judge.
■ NL MVP: Goldschmidt.
■ AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan, Rays. The left-hander (10-3, 1.71 ERA) been Tampa Bay’s rock in the starting rotation. The Rays currently have 12 injured pitchers.
■ NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins. The RHP (9-4, 1.76) is a master of consistency for an average team.
■ AL Rookie: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners. The All-Star outfielder (21 stolen bases)has helped Seattle to an active 14-game win streak.
■ NL Rookie: Spencer Strider, Braves. The RHP (3.03 ERA, 114 strikeouts) was inserted into the rotation early in the season and has led Atlanta’s two-month revival.
■ AL Manager: Aaron Boone, Yankees (64-28). Team is on pace for 115 victories, which would be one shy of the game’s all-time record.
■ NL Manager: Buck Showalter, Mets (58-35). Ex-manager of the year has changed the team’s culture, with players producing effective at-bats.
■ AL Most Surprising Team: Orioles (46-46). They’re bidding for an AL wild-card berth.
■ NL Most Surprising Team: Phillies (49-43). Team has rebounded significantly since a managerial change and with two missing regulars.
■ AL Most Disappointing Team: Angels (39-53). A 14-game losing streak was a killer and it seems that All-Star Mike Trout, 31 next month, is beginning to age.
■ NL Most Disappointing Team: Nationals (31-63). They own MLB’s worst record.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
