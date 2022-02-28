From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
It’s safe to assume that the Syracuse University men’s basketball team won’t be going to the NCAA Tournament this season — unless it wins four games in four days from March 9-12 and earn the ACC’s automatic bid.
Moving on, the question becomes, what not-from-the-obvious, big-name schools are potential sleepers in the NCAA Tournament?
I always start in the two, under appreciated mid-major conferences — Ohio Valley and Missouri Valley.
Loyola Chicago has had nice tournament runs from the Missouri Valley in recent years, but I’m looking at underrated Northern Iowa (18-10), which has won four straight games.
Belmont (25-6), in its Ohio Valley swan song, has been competitive all season as evident by all of its six losses have come against 19-plus-win teams.
Here are five more for the road: St. Bonaventure (19-7, seven-game win streak) of the Atlantic 10; UNLV (17-12) of the Mountain West; South Dakota State (27-4, 18-game win streak) of the Summit; Colorado (19-10) of the Pac-12; and St. Mary’s (24-6) of the West Coast.
n Thoughts on the MLB labor situation: I have said it before and I will say it again. Baseball fans will be lucky, very fortunate, if there’s a 50-game season. MLB and the players’ union wasted two months of a season in 2020 after COVID-19 interrupted spring training and the season did not start until July 24, lasting 60 games. This time, the players’ union has made concessions in hopes of reaching a new CBA deal. The owners locked out the players Dec. 2, and the March 31 start to the regular season is in jeopardy. Both sides could be ready to hunker down ahead of a long work stoppage. The longer the lockout goes, hard feelings, bitterness and resentment are bound to escalate between owners, players — and fans.
n Congratulations to Gouverneur senior wrestler Carter Baer, who won his second NYSPHSAA Division II title at 160 pounds Saturday. It’s difficult enough to win one Section 3 championship, but Baer is in a different stratosphere than his contemporaries. He will wrestle at NCAA Division I Binghamton University in the fall.
n From Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry — Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on the stalled baseball talks: “Neither side is worthy of praise or support. If you ‘take sides’ here, you are merely selecting the tallest of the Seven Dwarfs.”
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 NCAA men’s basketball rankings: 1. Gonzaga; 2. Duke; 3. Arizona; 4. Auburn; 5. Kansas; 6. Purdue; 7. Baylor; 8. Kentucky; 9. Villanova; 10. Providence.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.