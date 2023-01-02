From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
It seemed like the calendar year 2022 flew by as if a couple of days resembled entire weeks and a couple of weeks resembled full months.
After putting 2022 in the rear-view mirror, 2023 is now in straight-ahead mode and it’s time to make our fearless predictions — the good, bad and the ugly — for sports for the new year:
■ Georgia beats TCU to capture the national championship in college football, successfully defending its crown.
■ With the NFL playoffs under way, the wild-card round is truly wild with all six road teams winning that eliminates the second, third and fourth seeds in the AFC and NFC.
■ The Lakers, a team with essentially no future and floundering in the NBA’s Western Conference, trades 38-year-old LeBron James to the Bucks for draft picks. Milwaukee can no longer depend on complementary guard Khris Middleton staying healthy on a consistent basis.
■ The 49ers, featuring the NFL’s best physical roster, defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 at Glendale, Ariz., with LB Fred Warner being named the game’s MVP.
■ Allstate Insurance spokesman Mr. Mayhem takes on a new role. He walks a tightrope stretched high above center court during halftime in one of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round games. He successfully does the trick WITHOUT creating mayhem with most of the crowd watching in total gasp.
■ Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, Houston pulls off a steady run to defeat Purdue in the championship game.
■ Mets spring training — featuring an abundance of high-priced, perhaps over-the-hill players — has an excessive amount of media personnel circling at their Port St. Lucie, Fla., complex.
■ Former PGA Tour star player Dustin Johnson, who bolted the circuit last summer to join the rival LIV Series, is allowed to compete in The Masters golf tournament in April and wins by three shots.
■ The respective NBA and NHL champions are the Bucks and — surprise — Maple Leafs.
■ Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is off to a slow start with only 12 home runs by late June.
■ With only a scattering of familiar names left on the roster from previous tournaments, the U.S. women’s soccer team captures the World Cup, defeating England.
■ The Phillies defeat the Blue Jays in six games for the World Series title.
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Bills or Bengals (whoever won Monday); 2. Bills or Bengals (whoever lost Monday); 3. Chiefs; 4. 49ers; 5. Eagles; 6. Cowboys; 7. Vikings; 8. Chargers; 9. Jaguars; 10. Packers.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
