From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The 2021 University of Georgia Bulldogs captured the national championship in college football and their defense was the primary reason, shining not only during the regular season but the postseason as well.
With the NFL draft set for next week, as many as eight Bulldogs’ defensive starters could be picked, possibly all within five rounds of the seven-round event. The draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Let’s take a quick capsule look of the names who will be solid players in future years, scattered amongst pro teams, in order of projected prominence by a scouting service, what round they will be possibly selected and possible destinations:
n Travon Walker (6-foot-5, 272 pounds), EDGE — Starred at the NFL combine in March and can make plays all over the field. First. Giants, Lions, Jets.
n Jordan Davis (6-6, 341), DT — Can really move along the line despite his size; plays heavy and is powerful. First. Eagles, Texans, Panthers, Falcons.
n Nakobe Dean (5-11, 229), LB — Has sideline-to-sideline range with the ability to close; usually plays on the weak side of the ball. First. Vikings, Giants, Cardinals.
n Devonte Wyatt (6-3, 304), DT — Has great range in the trenches and can disrupt offensive blocking patterns with his first quick step. First. Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers.
n Quay Walker (6-4, 241), LB — Can be quick and versatile in heavy traffic. Second. Giants, Rams, Jaguars, Packers.
n Lewis Cine (6-2, 199), S — Fast decision-maker who’s considered a leader with instinctive enforcer skills both as a run stopper and in coverage formation. Second. Lions, Texans, Bears.
n Channing Tindall (6-2, 230), LB — Plays with force to rock a ball-carrier and is a sure tackler in the open field. Fourth. Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs.
n Derion Kendrick (6-0, 230), CB — Brings a physical presence, is a strong tackler but perhaps gambles too much on coverage. Fifth. Patriots, Ravens, Broncos, Bills.
n Trivia question: Which MLB player has hit the most home runs since the 2018 season?
n From Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry — Spurs free-agent-to-be Lonnie Walker, to reporters, saying he’s going on vacation and won’t be glued to his phone: “I’m definitely throwing it in the ocean. You might get a call from a goldfish.”
n Trivia answer: Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who was traded from Cincinnati during the offseason, has homered 131 times.
