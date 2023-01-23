From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Fred McGriff has already gained election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he was voted in by the Contemporary Era Players Committee in December.
Now, what’s interesting, will there be anyone else to join him when he makes his acceptance speech in Cooperstown in late July? The announcement is tonight.
Let’s look at the holdovers from 2022 and later take a gaze at some of first-timers who graced the ballot. Candidates who appear on at least 75 percent of the 2023 ballots cast by voting of the approximate 400 Baseball Writers’ Association of America members will be enshrined.
Infielders Scott Rolen and Jeff Kent each have an outside chance to gain election. Rolen received 63.2% of the vote last year. Kent, now in his final year of eligibility through the BBWAA vote, got 32.7% of votes. Kent’s 377 home runs for six teams in 17 seasons shouldn’t be dismissed, but I don’t think he will qualify.
Other holdovers include pitchers Mark Buehrle and Billy Wagner, infielders Todd Helton, Jimmy Rollins and Alex Rodriguez, and outfielders Andruw Jones and Manny Ramirez.
Only Helton (52.0) and Wagner (51.0) received more than 50% of ballots cast last year.
Rodriguez and Ramirez are notable performance-enhancing users and their election appears dubious at best — if ever.
Carlos Beltran, a former AL Rookie of the Year and a World Series champion with the Astros, highlights 14 players who appeared on the ballot for the first time.
The other first-time eligibles for the Hall of Fame class are pitchers R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, John Lackey, Francisco Rodriguez, Jered Weaver, Bronson Arroyo and Matt Cain; infielders J.J. Hardy and Jhonny Peralta; outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier and Jayson Werth; and catcher-first baseman Mike Napoli.
Beltran enjoyed a productive MLB career (435 HRs, 1,587 RBIs, three Gold Gloves and nine All-Star teams) but he lost out on the Mets’ managerial job a couple of years ago because he was named in the Astros’ World Series trash can cheating incident. He was hired briefly by the Mets but fired without ever managing a game. He certainly won’t gain election on the first ballot.
After being passed over 10 times by the BBWAA, McGriff was elected unanimously on the first attempt by the 16-person committee, which focuses on players’ accomplishments post-1980.
McGriff played 19 seasons with the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Rays, Cubs and Dodgers. He was a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion with the Braves in 1995. In 2,460 career games, he hit .284 with 493 HRs and 1,550 RBIs, finishing with 2,490 hits.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
