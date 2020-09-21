From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Autumn begins this morning in the Northern Hemisphere.
Finally, after much deliberation and a landmark ruling last week, four schools in Lewis County within Section 3 and most Section 10 schools in St. Lawrence County got their first official fall practice in the books Monday afternoon.
Before COVID-19 hit northern New York — and elsewhere in the world — eager student-athletes would have had their first workout Aug. 24, or four weeks earlier.
Copenhagen, Lowville, Beaver River and South Lewis of the Frontier League can participate in high school sports practice and, later athletic competition, for an abbreviated season — but at least it’s a campaign.
The same holds true for most schools in St. Lawrence County, with the exception of Massena and Potsdam, whose athletics are currently on pause because of COVID cases within their school districts.
Unfortunately, FL schools in Jefferson County and Oswego County-based Sandy Creek have to wait until March 1 for the go-ahead for their Fall 2.0 season. That will be mixed with regular spring sports that will force athletes to make tough choices, e.g., baseball or football or lacrosse. However, that will be a different story.
Lewis County received clearance because of its relatively low COVID infection rate among individuals, and it had no active cases when last week’s ruling was made by FL district superintendents. Of New York state’s 62 counties, Lewis is the least populated.
The Golden Knights, Beavers, Red Raiders and Falcons will be all-too-familiar opponents beginning next month in cross country, soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis. Media outlets will make frequent trips to the Tug Hill in coming weeks for game highlights and athletes’ reactions to a new, strange world of competition. Let’s hope the facial-covering guidelines, when applicable, provide a measure of safety for athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans.
n Trivia question: Who is the University of Pittsburgh’s all-time passing leader? Hint: It’s not Dan Marino.
n From the “Department of Who Knew?” courtesy of Watertown reader R.J. Kirk: Old-Time Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty of the Phillies hit four home runs in a game back in 1896, and the Braves’ Bob Horner did the same in 1986. The significance: Both times the opposition won. Delahanty died when he was swept over Niagara Falls on July 2, 1903.
n Trivia answer: Alex Van Pelt threw for 10,913 yards from 1989-92 with 64 TD passes. Marino is No. 2 with 8,597 yards from 1979-82 but threw 15 more TD passes than Van Pelt.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.