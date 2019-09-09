From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The NFL’s Week 1 is in the books, and here are some pertinent questions:
Are the Giants in for another bad season?
They could be. The Giants lost 35-17 at Dallas, dropping their seventh opening game in the past eight seasons, and the team got steam rolled by the Cowboys, who amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense.
And while all the talk centers around aging starting QB Eli Manning being replaced at some point by rookie Daniel Jones — which will occur soon — New York’s defense has got major problems, especially in the secondary.
The Giants failed to sack Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (25-of-32, 405 yards, 4 TDs), and his two main wide receivers combined for 13 catches, 264 yards and a TDs. There were gaping holes in the Giants’ secondary, like the size of Africa.
If the Giants’ struggles continue, it may be time to look to the future and start Jones.
Did the Jets lose to the Bills because of their offense or kicking game or both?
When your defense gets four takeaways (in the first half) and later a safety, you should the game.
The Bills have a top-five caliber defense, but the Jets’ offense looked inept, especially with only 104 total yards in the first half, and QB Sam Darnell out of sync with his receivers.
Kaare Vedvik looked shaky, missing an extra point and a 45-yard field goal, and the Jets are seeking his replacement.
Are the Browns overrated?
I think so though I picked them to be a wild-card team.
Cleveland has a lot of combustible parts on offense with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield, who was sacked five times and threw three interceptions.
The team’s lack of discipline in the 43-13 loss to the Titans was disturbing. The Browns were penalized 18 times for 182 yards, that’s 18 yards shy of the length of two football fields, and the team’s highest single-game total since 1951.
I expect the Browns to rebound Monday at the Jets.
Is the troubled Antonio Brown going to enjoy great success with Tom Brady and the Patriots?
Brady has welcomed Brown with open arms, allowing him to stay at his New England home until he gets settled.
If the immature Brown can remain on the straight and narrow, he could up huge numbers for the Patriots, who have a cake regular-season schedule.
This could be reminiscent of 2007, when the Patriots acquired malcontent WR Randy Moss from the Raiders, and Moss and Co. came within one game of a perfect season.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached rfyle@wdt.net
