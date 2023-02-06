From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
USA Today recently came out with grades for all 30 MLB teams based on offseason trades, free-agent signings and other transactions.
While we don’t have the space to specifically deal with all 30 squads, the teams that received coveted “A”s or “A-”s were the Yankees, Angels, Rangers, Phillies, Padres and Mets.
The unfortunates who “earned” “F”s were the White Sox, Reds and Rockies.
With pitchers and catchers set to report to either Florida or Arizona camps in the next week, here is, in my opinion, the most compelling questions and/or storylines for the regular season:
■ Will pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani remain with the Angels after the 2023 season?
The megastar signed a one-year, $30 million contract over the offseason and certainly he’s a fan favorite in Anaheim. But can you imagine the potential magnitude of his star-studded value if he joined an iconic, East Coast franchise, such as the Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies or Braves in 2024?
■ How many home runs will the Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit in 2023 after an AL record-breaking 62 last season?
We all know that the outfielder won’t reach last season’s monster total, but he’s a good bet to hit 40-plus. After a slow start being hindered by cold weather, Judge will heat up over the summer and hit around 46 blasts in 2023.
■ How will the Mets’ Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander duo fare?
The duo was 169-81 when they were teammates for five seasons (2010-14) in Detroit, combining for one MVP and two Cy Young awards. Of course, that was basically more than a decade ago. They need to produce since the Mets are in a difficult division challenging a former World Series champion (Atlanta) and a Series finalist (Philadelphia). They are a major reason the Mets’ combined team payroll and luxury tax is almost a half-billion dollars but that’s mere chicken feed for owner Steve Cohen.
■ Who will play left field for the Yankees?
Whoever thought the Yankees would miss longtime regular Brett Gardner? There are numerous candidates, including camp favorite Aaron Hicks (8 HRs, 40 RBIs, .642 OPS in 2022) who was the target of Yankee Stadium boo-birds last season. Eventually, Oswaldo Cabrera (6, 19, .740) will be the regular — if the Yankees don’t acquire Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (27, 62, .807).
■ Will pitcher Jacob deGrom be successful with the Rangers?
Texas shelled out a five-year contract for a hurler who is essentially now a part-time starter because of injuries the past two seasons, where he’s 12-6 with a 1.90 ERA over 156.1 innings combined. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was masterful in outdoor day games with the Mets, but that scenario will seldom occur with the Rangers.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
