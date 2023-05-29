From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
While most of us have returned from a glorious Memorial Day weekend holiday, let’s take a look at the updated mailbag.
Question: The Major League Baseball season is already about one-third through the regular season, what you do think about the new rules and what are your observations from looking at the standings?
Answer: Everyone is in agreement that all of the new rules have been a home run, especially with the average time of game reduced by about 30 minutes. The most striking — and disheartening — story to date is the destruction of the Oakland A’s franchise, which is most certainly moving to Las Vegas in a few seasons. Entering Sunday, the A’s are 10-44 (.185 winning percentage) and more than 20 games out of the third and final wild-card spot in the AL. They are on pace to finish 30-132, which would shattered the 1962 Mets’ record for most losses (120) in a season. A’s management should be condemned for treating their loyal fans like garbage. The situation, called a “farce” by Mets TV analyst Ron Darling on a recent visit to Oakland, hasn’t been any better off the field, too. Legendary franchise pitching ace Vida Blue died a few weeks ago and veteran TV broadcaster Glen Kuiper was recently fired for making a racial epithet over the air.
Q: The most interesting development over the offseason was the trade of QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. How will he fare with his new team?
A: The schedule isn’t a friend of Rodgers and the Jets, who could be looking at a 1-5 start through the first six games. Rodgers’ presence gave the Jets five TV primetime appearances in 2023, a significant increase over recent campaigns. Rodgers will be joined by plenty of ex-Packers on the roster, including his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who called and will call the plays.
Despite facing nine playoff opponents from last season, the Jets should not finish last in the AFC East Division. That designation goes to the Patriots. The Bills and Dolphins will fight it out for the division crown.
Q: Will Syracuse University guard Judah Mintz be selected in next month’s NBA draft?
A: The draft is set for June 22, with the Spurs positioned to make the first pick. Of course, Mintz, who made a splash as a freshman last season for the Orange with his spectacular play, won’t be the first pick. However, Mintz, who has worked out in front of NBA teams over the past month, is projected to be a late second-round selection. Perhaps, he will be drafted somewhere between 50th to 60th overall.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
