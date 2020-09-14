From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Ready or not, the 2020 MLB regular season ends in just 12 days, or Sept. 27 to be precise. The fun and games will really begin with the expanded 16-team playoffs — each league will have eight representatives — caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened the regular season to a scant 60 games.
When the Yankees won their first World Series title in 1923, MLB consisted of 16 clubs — but only two made the postseason. Zip ahead to the present day, and we live in complicated times.
In July, MLB announced an expanded postseason format. The top two teams in each division qualify for the playoffs, and the two teams with the next-best records in each league qualify as wild cards.
Division winners are seeded 1 through 3, in order of record. Seeds 4 through 6 go to the three divisional runners-up, in order of record, and seeds 7 and 8 — the wild cards — will go to the final two teams with the next-best winning percentage. There will be no tie-breaking games.
If teams are tied for seeding purposes, the first tie-breaker is head-to-head record, then intradivision record, then record in final 20 games, then record in final 21 games and so on.
The wild-card round is a best-of-three series with all three games, if necessary, at the top seed’s home ballpark. Possible problems could develop in the wild-card round when a third-place team in a division has a better record than a divisional runner-up.
The LDS is a best-of-five, and the LCS and World Series are best-of-sevens, reportedly in a bubble that includes the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and Arlington, Texas. World Series “home-field” advantage goes to the team with the best regular-season record.
As of Monday afternoon, here would be the opening-round matchups (and, of course, subject to change):
American League
No. 1 White Sox (30-16, .652) vs. No. 8 Indians (26-21, .553);
No. 2 Rays (30-17, .638) vs. No. 7 Yankees (26-21, .553);
No. 3 A’s (29-17, .630) vs. No. 6 Astros (23-24, .489);
No. 4 Twins (30-18, .625) vs. No. 5 Blue Jays (26-20, 565).
National League
No. 1 Dodgers (33-14, .702) vs. No. 8 Giants (23-24, .489);
No. 2 Braves (28-19, .596) vs. No. 7 Phillies (23-22, .511);
No. 3 Cubs (28-20, .583) vs. No. 6 Cardinals (20-20, .500);
No. 4 Padres (31-17, .646) vs. No. 5 Marlins (23-21, 523):
Like the NBA, the winner of 1-8 plays the winner of 4-5, and the 2-7 winner meets the 3-6 winner in the division round. The LCS and the World Series will then follow under a 2-3-2 format.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
