From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Major League Baseball’s new rules are certainly coming into clearer focus as spring training moves toward the homestretch this week.
With all 30 clubs scheduled to break camp in a week and the start of the season set for March 30, all players should be familiarized with the pitch clock, bigger bases, anti-shift rules and pitchers’ limited pickoff throws to first base.
The pitch clock is under the most intense microscope. With bases empty, a pitcher has 15 seconds to deliver a throw to a batter at home plate; with runners on base, it’s 20 seconds.
If a pitcher fails to make a toss in the allotted time, the batter’s count increases by a ball. If a batter isn’t ready in time, he is charged with a strike. Hitters have to be in the box with eight seconds left on the clock and they no longer have the freedom to call timeout and “disengage” from the at-bat.
The days of Mike Hargrove and Nomar Garciaparra outside the batter’s box, featuring “human rain delays,” are over.
Both hurlers and batters have been diligent so far in spring training, though some pitchers and batters have been penalized.
Through about the halfway point of spring training, games are lasting an average of 2 hours, 36 minutes — down 25 minutes from last spring. Beware, that’s 25 fewer minutes to hit the concession stand.
The only hiccup concerning the pitch clock that officials are still trying to figure out is when an outfielder has to get back into his position in 15 seconds after chasing down a foul ball. Some players have expressed frustration in some spring training games, but it has been rare.
Most baseball fans haven’t enjoyed the automatic ghost runner on second base after a game is tied through nine innings. The rule came to be in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now with three years to form an objective opinion, I concede it makes sense, creating instant chaos on the basepaths in the 10th inning instead of waiting until the 14th. You can’t have games ending around 3:15 a.m. on the East Coast, with sparrows merrily chirping within shrubbery and eastern skies set to slowly brighten less than an hour away.
The pitch clock definitely picked up positive reviews when it was utilized last season in the minor leagues.
MLB’s pitch clock is a method to keep the game alive, especially with TV ratings down. The past three World Series were the three least-watched in the last 50-plus years. During the 2022 regular season, attendance was down 6% from where it was pre-pandemic.
Speeding up the game just could save the game.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.