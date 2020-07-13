From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
While taking a break writing about COVID-19 and its impact on the sports world, I wanted to share Bryan DeArdo of cbssports.com and his take concerning each of the NFL’s 32 franchises and their best player who’s not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The stipulations include that an athlete must have played more than half of his career for that franchise, and an athlete must be currently eligible for induction into the Hall. Most of his choices are spot-on. We’ll do the AFC this week and the NFC the week after.
AFC EAST
n Bills — Steve Tasker, WR
One of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods from 1987-95. Former CBS-TV analyst is now a sports commentator in Buffalo.
n Dolphins — Zach Thomas, ILB
Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro while playing 12 seasons in Miami. He retired with 1,734 career tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 48 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.
n Patriots — Richard Seymour, DE/DT
He was a three-time champion, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro while with the Pats. He then added two more Pro Bowl seasons out of four years with the Raiders.
n Jets — Joe Klecko, DL
While Mark Gastineau got all the headlines of the Jets’ 1980s “New York Sack Exchange,” Klecko was a master on the defensive line, playing end, tackle and nose tackle in a 3-4 defense. Klecko was named the AFC’s 1981 in Defensive Player of the Year.
AFC NORTH
n Ravens — Jamal Lewis, RB
He rushed for 1,364 yards as a rookie in 2000 while helping the Ravens reach their first Super Bowl. Three years later, Lewis earned Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,066 yards.
n Bengals — Ken Riley, CB
Riley retired with 65 interceptions, which is tied for the fifth highest total in NFL history. Riley intercepted a career-high nine passes in 1976.
n Browns — Clay Matthews, LB
A four-time Pro Bowler, he spent 16 of his 19 NFL seasons with the Browns, helping Cleveland win five AFC Central Division titles during the 1980s. He retired with 69.5 career sacks and 27 forced fumbles.
n Steelers — Alan Faneca, LG
A First Team member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s, Faneca earned nine straight Pro Bowl selections from 2001-09. He also earned six All-Pro nods during that span.
AFC SOUTH
n Texans — Andre Johnson, WR
Johnson is the lone exception to the above criteria because the Texans don’t have any great players currently eligible for the Hall of Fame. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Will be eligible for enshrinement in 2022.
n Colts — Reggie Wayne, WR
Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in receiving yards 2007. He’s 10th all-time in receptions and receiving yards.
n Jaguars — Tony Boselli, LT
The Jaguars’ first draft pick was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996-2000. He also earned three straight All-Pro nods and was forced to retire in 2001 because of injury.
n Titans — Eddie George, RB
George helped carry the Titans to their first Super Bowl in 1999. He had seven 1,000-yard seasons with the franchise.
AFC WEST
n Broncos — Randy Gradishar, LB
Gradishar earned All-Pro honors in 1977 while leading Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense. He earned five more Pro Bowl selections during his final six seasons with the Broncos, playing 10 seasons overall in Denver.
n Chiefs — Otis Taylor, WR
A multiple All-Pro who led the NFL in receiving yards in 1971, his big moment occurred in Super Bowl IV, when his 46-yard TD reception sealed the Chiefs’ win over the Vikings in the final game before the AFL-NFL merger.
n Chargers — Leslie O’Neal, OLB/DE
O’Neal, whose 132.5 career sacks is the same career total as Lawrence Taylor, was a six-time Pro Bowler. He tallied at least 10 sacks in a season eight times.
n Raiders — Cliff Branch, WR
One of the greatest postseason receivers in NFL history, the three-time All-Pro caught three touchdowns in the Raiders’ Super Bowl wins over Philadelphia and Washington.
