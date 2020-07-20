From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
We continue with Part II with each of the NFL’s 32 franchises and their best player who’s not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, courtesy of Bryan DeArdo of cbssports.com.
Today, it is the NFC’s turn.
NFC EAST
n Giants — Tiki Barber, RB
Enjoyed seven highly productive seasons from 2000-06 that included three successive Pro Bowl seasons. Barber earned All-Pro honors in 2005, when he rushed for a career-high 1,860 yards. During his final three seasons, he averaged 1,680 rushing yards and 2,204 all-purpose yards.
n Eagles — Donovan McNabb, QB
The former Syracuse University star and No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft led Eagles to four straight NFC title games. Probably hurt by his 1-5 record in championship games.
n Cowboys — Drew Pearson, WR
He is the only player from the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade team who is still waiting to get a call from the Hall. The three-time All-Pro led the NFL in receiving yards in 1977. Always seemed to come up big in the postseason.
n Redskins (new name TBD) — Joe Theismann, QB
Theismann, who didn’t become Washington’s full-time starter until age 29, helped lead team to its first Super Bowl victory in 1982. He was the league MVP the next season before his career was derailed by a terribly leg injury in 1985.
NFC NORTH
n Bears — Steve McMichael, DT
One of best players on the Bears’ vaunted 46 defense, McMichael earned his first of three consecutive Pro Bowl honors in 1985 while helping Chicago capture its only Lombardi Trophy. The two-time All-Pro had 92.5 career sacks for Chicago, second in franchise history.
n Lions — Herman Moore, WR
A three-time All-Pro and very underrated, he caught a then-NFL record 123 passes in 1995. He also recorded 1,686 yards and 14 TDs. Two years later, he again led the NFL in receptions while eclipsing 1,200 yards for a fourth straight year.
n Packers — LeRoy Butler, SS
Butler is one of the two first-team safeties on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s. A four-time All-Pro (that included three straight seasons from 1996-98), the man who invented the Lambeau Leap picked off 38 career passes.
n Vikings — Jim Marshall, DE
He holds many NFL records that include most seasons played by a defensive player (20), most consecutive games by a defensive player (282), including 270 consecutive starts by a defender, and most career fumble recoveries (30).
NFC SOUTH
n Falcons — Tommy Nobis, LB
The 1966 NFL Rookie of the Year and Atlanta’s first draft pick earned five Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nod during his first seven seasons, playing 11 years in the South. Earned a place on the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team.
n Panthers — Sam Mills, LB
After contributing for the Saints, he brought an immediate spark to the expansion Panthers. He earned All-Pro honors in 1996 and was a five-time Pro Bowler.
n Saints — Pat Swilling, LB/DE
Swilling earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1989-93. He also earned two straight All-Pro nods during that span while leading the NFL in sacks (17) in 1991.
n Buccaneers — John Lynch, SS
The 49ers’ current general manager has to wait at least another year before earning induction into Canton. Was a nine-time Pro Bowler, including four in a row after he was signed by the Broncos, and two-time All-Pro.
NFC WEST
n Cardinals — Ottis Anderson, RB
The 1979 Offensive Rookie of the Year earned All-Pro honors that season while rushing for a career-high 1,605 yards. He also scored 45 TDs while helping the Cardinals post three straight winning seasons from 1982-84. Later, the 34-year-old helped Giants win Super Bowl XXV, becoming — and still is — the oldest RB in league history to be named Super Bowl MVP.
n Rams — Torry Holt, WR
He was a seven-time Pro Bowler helped St. Louis win the Super Bowl during his rookie season. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice. In 2003, he paced the league in both receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,696).
n 49ers — Roger Craig, RB
A four-time Pro Bowler, Craig became the first player to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Three years later, he earned All-Pro honors after rushing for a career-high 1,502 yards and is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s.
n Seahawks — Shaun Alexander, RB
Alexander enjoyed a highly productive five-year run that saw him win one rushing title while leading the NFL in rushing TDs twice. He was a three-time Pro Bowl pick, and the 2005 Offensive Player of the Year. From 2001-05, he averaged 1,501 rushing yards and 17 TDs per season.
n The Most Obvious Nine Snubs to Date in My Opinion: Craig, Holt, Moore, Nobis, Anderson, Marshall, Pearson, the Raiders’ Cliff Branch and the Bills’ Steve Tasker.
