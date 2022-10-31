From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Halloween has come and gone, concluding October. And what a month we saw in the world of sports:
■ The top five seeds were all eventually eliminated in the National League baseball playoffs, leaving the sixth-seeded Phillies standing in the World Series.
In the American League, the top two seeds — the Astros and Yankees remained, but for the 13th straight season, New York came up empty to capture the game’s ultimate glory.
However, on Oct. 4, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes the franchise’s and AL’s all-time home run champion for a single season, breaking Roger Maris’ record, with his 62nd blast at Arlington, Texas.
■ The Lakers, one of the NBA’s most proud franchises, stumbled out of the gate with a 1-5 record, along with the highly priced Nets.
■ Through this past weekend, the three New York-based regional NFL teams — Bills, Jets and Giants (I know the Giants and Jets play in New Jersey, but are considered New York City media markets) — have stormed out to a 16-4 combined record. All three are in prime position after seven weeks in the regular season.
Most interestingly, the Bills, Giants and Jets all won on the same Sunday — for three consecutive weeks, from Oct. 2-9-16. On Oct. 23, the Giants and Jets were each victorious while the Bills enjoyed a bye week. This past Sunday, the magic ended as both the Jets and Giants lost and the Bills won.
Times Sports Editor Gregory Gay pointed out last week that the last time the Bills, Giants and Jets all finished the season with winning records was 1988. The Bills won the AFC East Division title with a 12-4 mark, the Jets posted an 8-7-1 record for fourth place in the same five-team division, while the Giants went 10-6, tying the Eagles for the best mark in the NFC East.
To go one step farther, you may be wondering when was the last time the Bills, Jets and Giants all made the playoffs in the same season.
The answer: 1981. All three teams played on the same date — Dec. 27. The Bills defeated the Jets, 31-27, in an AFC wild-card game at Shea Stadium. Meanwhile, the Giants upended the defending NFC champion Eagles, 27-21, in a wild-card game at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.
■ From The Seattle Times sports columnist Dwight Perry — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim, to reporters, after saying he needs just two weeks to teach players his 2-3 zone: “I can probably teach it to you guys in three weeks.”
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 NFL rankings: 1. Bills; 2. Eagles; 3. Chiefs; 4. 49ers; 5. Bengals; 6. Vikings; 7. Ravens; 8. Cowboys; 9. Giants; 10. Dolphins.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
