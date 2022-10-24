From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
I was sitting inside a local restaurant late Saturday afternoon, following Syracuse University’s disappointing 27-21 loss to fifth-ranked Clemson in one of college football’s most exciting, action-packed games of the season to date.
I had made a comment that the cream — this case Clemson, which trailed 21-7 at halftime — always seems to rise to the top when adversity strikes. A woman sitting in the bar area said, “No it wasn’t Clemson that beat Syracuse, it was Syracuse that beat Syracuse.”
Those were prophetic words.
The Orange (6-1), after a near perfect first half of football and possibly poised to move into a Top-10 position in the AP poll if it could finish the job, melted under the South Carolina sun in the second half with miscue after miscue. With losses by No. 7 Mississippi and No. 9 UCLA, the Orange fell short of catapulting into the Top 10 for the first time since 1996.
Now, Syracuse sits at No. 16, down two spots before the Clemson heartbreak, but still fantastic considering the prospects heading into head coach Dino Babers’ make-or break campaign. Remember, more wins mean a more prestigious bowl game.
What exactly went wrong, considering the Orange forced four Clemson turnovers and SU walked away with a +3 turnover margin but lost by six points to a program that now has won 59 of its past 60 home games, including 38 straight, at Death Valley?:
■ Orange star running back Sean Tucker carried the ball only five times for 54 yards. He was a nonfactor.
■ Clemson changed quarterbacks in the second half, affecting the game’s tempo, and the SU defense always seemed to do the chasing.
■ SU’s offense took an extended lunch break at halftime, punting on six straight possessions and was unable to pad its lead despite snagging a couple of takeaways.
■ The Orange failed to corral Clemson running back Will Shipley, who was guilty of a fumble earlier, and his 50-yard, second-half TD scamper ignited the partisan crowd.
■ Babers wasted 25 seconds that could have been useful as the Orange tried to drive the length of the field late, delaying to call timeout and all but sealing its fate.
■ But the baddest of the bad were a couple of personal foul penalties on the same drive in the third quarter that pumped life into the Tigers’ momentum driving down the field. A 15-yarder was assessed for hitting the Clemson QB who was already out of bounds and the other was a half-the-distance foul to the goal after a SU defender face-washed a Clemson ball-carrier who was already tackled and on the ground.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
