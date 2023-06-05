From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
You can no longer call the Baltimore Orioles a scrappy team. They are a legitimate squad to make the AL playoffs after seasons of frustration and being the butt-ends of bad jokes. Thanks to diligent scouting and development of the farm system, the Baby O’s have grown up right before our eyes.
Entering Monday, the Orioles (37-22) stand in second place, four games out in the loaded AL East Division — and are in playoff position. They threatened to make the postseason in 2022, but fell short in September, finishing three games out.
The roster and glue to the team fell into place 13 months ago when 2019 top overall draft choice Adley Rutschman was recalled and became the No. 1 catcher. He hit .254 with 35 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 113 games. This year, the Oregon State product is hitting .285 with 8 doubles, 8 HRs, 28 RBIs and a hefty .836 OPS in 58 games.
They have seen young position-playing prospects establish themselves as reliable contributors after the organization was tabbed as the No. 1 farm system by Baseball America entering the season.
The Orioles do need to find more consistency in their starting rotation, which entered last weekend with a 4.81 ERA and it lags behind a terrific bullpen, anchored by closer Felix Bautista (15 saves).
The good news for the Orioles is they have shown resilience, registering 19 comeback wins.
Here are the Orioles’ top eight prospects on this year’s Baseball America Top 100 list and names to be aware of for the future:
■ 1. Gunnar Henderson, SS — The top position player prospect;
■ 6. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP — The top pitching prospect who’s now at Triple-A Norfolk, which leads the 20-team IL at 39-17;
■ 15. Jackson Holliday, SS — No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 amateur draft;
The others are: 41. Colton Cowser, OF; 75. DL Hall, LHP; 76. Jordan Westburg, 3B; 93. Connor Norby, 2B; and 95. Joey Ortiz, SS.
The only other organizations in recent years to have more than eight prospects in a season in the Baseball America groupings were the 2011 Royals (headlined by Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas) and the 2019 Padres (Fernando Tatis, Jr.).
Remember, the Orioles were a mess at the end of last decade, recording AL East last-place finishes in four of the previous five full seasons. The loss totals were 115, 108 and 110 in three separate years.
The odds say the Orioles should make their first playoff appearance since 2016.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
