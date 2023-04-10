From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Milwaukee Bucks, who won the 2021 NBA championship, led the league with 58 regular-season victories this season. It’s the first time since the 2000-01 campaign that no NBA team managed to win at least 60 games in an 82-game season.
Most of this season’s 16-team playoff field are bunched up and that parity should produce great games and series over the next two months.
The playoff landscape is worthy with the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and possibly the Cavaliers among Eastern Conference teams viable to make it to the NBA Finals. The West has no clear favorite but plenty of very good clubs. The Nuggets, Grizzlies, Kings, Suns and Warriors will scramble to come out of the West.
Though seeded sixth in the West, the Warriors will be dangerous with their championship pedigree. They are the last franchise to repeat as champions, winning in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and if they can play any type of a legitimate defense, they should win at least a few rounds.
The Warriors and Celtics return all of their key players after squaring off in the 2022 Finals, and both have played at high levels through stretches of the regular season.
Aside from Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who recently cut his hand, all of the stars from both teams enter the postseason healthy. Brown’s injury isn’t expected to be serious.
The Suns are a fascinating story, especially since acquiring Kevin Durant from the Nets in February. Did you know that Durant’s Suns are 8-0 when he plays and that the lanky superstar has lost only two games when he has been in the lineup since Nov. 25 dating back to his days with the Nets?
Milwaukee is an older team but has smart players and it and Boston are the favorites to meet in the East finals.
As of late last week, here are the odds in order for teams to win the championship, courtesy of BetMGM.com — Bucks (+275), Celtics (+350), Suns (+600), Nuggets (+750), 76ers (10/1), Warriors (12/1), Grizzlies (14/1), Clippers (20/1), Lakers (25/1), Cavaliers (40/1), Kings (50/1), Heat (80/1) and Knicks (80/1). The Nets, who meet the 76ers in the opening playoff round, are listed at 200/1.
■ In case you missed it late Saturday night and chances are you missed it, it took just 10 seconds into overtime for Quinnipiac to beat Minnesota, 3-2, in Tampa, Fla., for the program’s inaugural NCAA Division I hockey crown. Quinnipiac is the first ECAC hockey team to win the title since Union College captured the crown in Philadelphia in 2014 when it beat Minnesota.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
