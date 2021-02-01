From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
There was a monster trade that occurred late Saturday night, with the Rams sending Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford in a quarterback mega deal that involved former NFL No. 1 overall draft picks.
The Rams also sent a third-round pick in this year’s draft and No. 1 picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Lions. The Rams are banking on the 12-year veteran Stafford, who has a big arm and is above average athletically, doing what Goff did not: winning a Super Bowl. Goff helped the Rams and coach Sean McVay reach Super Bowl LIII in 2018.
You have to admire the Rams, who want glory now not later. The Rams like big names on their roster and are willing to pay for them. Draft choices can be kicked to the curb.
The Lions have been a model of dysfunction the past two decades, with a revolving door of general managers, head coaches and underachieving players.
They got a better-than-average QB in Goff, who’s athletic but prone to turnovers, and if he plays well and the Lions hit a home run on their three new draft picks, they could be factor in the playoffs a few seasons from now.
Now the question is, who will be the next QB or QBs on the move?
Deshaun Watson, who led the NFL in passing yards this past regular season, wants out from the Texans, citing the organization is a dumpster fire.
Watson could land with the Jets, because New York has multiple draft choices in the cupboard, something Houston wants desperately to return to respectability.
Sam Darnold, who completed his third season with the Jets, would be shipped to the Texans as part of any proposed trade. Ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is now with Pittsburgh, serving as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup.
Here are some interesting questions to ponder over the next month:
n Will the offensive-challenged Patriots stick with Cam Newton, who is again a free agent?
n Will the Bears let go disappointing Mitch Trubisky, a super nice guy with running ability but with little athleticism?
n Is injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl just a year ago, going to remain in red, white and gold?
n Finally, what do the Eagles and Cowboys do with pricey QBs Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott? I think Wentz will be shipped to the Colts to be reunited with head coach and ex-QB coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia. The Cowboys most likely retain Prescott, who should be fully healthy from a serious ankle injury that occurred this past fall.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
