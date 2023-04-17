From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
With the NFL draft set for next week, the spotlight always — and should — focus on the available quarterbacks from college.
While the 2024 draft will feature two exceptional, franchise QBs in Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina, this year’s draft could see as many as four QBs selected in the first round and nine overall.
The Panthers tipped their hand last month trading with the Bears to pick first overall. The Panthers were originally drafting ninth, but now, after sacrificing picks and an excellent wide receiver in D.J. Moore, will select their QB of the future. Carolina previously missed the boat on former first-rounders Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, taken originally by other teams.
Who will they pick? Bryce Young? C.J. Stroud? Will Levis? Anthony Richardson? The consensus says the Panthers will draft Young No. 1 overall. The ex-Alabama QB is on the smallish side (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) so his durability is in question. However, scouts love Young’s quick release and pocket presence.
Other QBs who could be selected in the first 10 picks include Stroud (Ohio State), Levis (Kentucky) and Richardson (Florida).
Stroud is listed at 6-3 and 214, and most likely ticketed to go to the Texans with the second pick. He isn’t afraid to throw downfield, but don’t forget, he enjoyed four supreme receivers in college.
Levis (6-4, 229) enjoyed a spectacular 2021 campaign with the Wildcats but his 2022 season was a disappointment. Levis features the combination of arm talent, size and mobility, and he could go to the Colts as the No. 4 pick.
Richardson is considered the QB wild card in the draft, as he could go as high as No. 5 overall or late first round. What he lacks in smoothness, he can fire the ball and not afraid to throw into crowds.
Here are some of the other key QBs who should be drafted in the first two rounds:
■ Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-3, 217 — He’s 25 and suffered a torn ACL in November, but he’s an accurate thrower.
■ Jake Haener, Fresno State, 5-11, 207 — He’s a rhythm passer who was the Senior Bowl MVP.
■ Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-2, 203 — A smaller scale Lamar Jackson with exceptional running ability mixing with quick passes.
■ Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 5-11, 192 — Not thrilled with his size or his age (26) in rookie season, but won pair of national championships.
■ Max Duggan, TCU, 6-1, 207 — As tough as they come and was a Heisman Trophy finalist, but threw 28 picks over four seasons in college.
■ NOTE: Top Secret Fyles will return Tuesday, May 2.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
