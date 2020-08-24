From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Yankees began the 2020 shortened MLB season with big aspirations to capture their first World Series title since 2009. And though that remains paramount for the Yankees, it appears the budget-conscious, low-frills, basic baseball-playing Rays have similar thoughts.
Tampa Bay (19-11) leads New York (16-9) by a half-game in the AL East Division standings with about half of the truncated campaign over, and more importantly, has sent a loud and clear message north to the Bronx.
The Rays are 6-1 against the Yankees in 2020 and look to make a further exclamation point next week with another three-game visit to New York.
The Rays earned their first three-game sweep last week at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays also handed the Yankees a series loss at home for the first time since dropping two of three to the White Sox in 2019. The Yankees were 24-0-3 in their previous 27 home series.
The Yankees, who are 15-3 when not opposing Tampa Bay, are currently resembling a M*A*S*H unit, with up to 10 players on the injured list. The good news for the Yankees is, Aaron Judge and a couple of other regulars should return this week.
It also should be pointed that the Rays won three of four games from Aug. 6-9 in St. Petersburg against the Yankees, who then had most of their regulars in the lineup.
The Yankees’ injury woes have been a contributing factor in allowing the Rays to feel good about themselves. The Yankees have baseball’s top payroll at $246 million, while the Rays are 27th at $59 million.
Entering last Thursday’s game vs. Tampa Bay, New York has hit .210 against Rays’ relievers who have posted a 2.12 ERA.
The Rays’ success has been mixed equally with pitching and hitting before Monday.
Tampa Bay ranks second in the 15-team AL with pitchers striking out 260 opposing batters, and fourth in team ERA (4.05). At the plate, Rays are second in on-base percentage (.333), fifth in slugging (.434) and fourth in OPS (.767).
The Yankees, Rays and A’s could be the AL’s top three seeds when the expanded playoffs start in late September. A lot could change by then, but right now, the White Sox, Astros and Blue Jays could be seeded anywhere from sixth through eighth, and all pose as serious threats to the AL’s top three teams in a best-of-three, opening-round playoff series.
n From Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times, writing about Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, speaking to reporters, on what it’s like coaching with a mask on: “Good. The referees can’t tell what I’m saying.”
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
