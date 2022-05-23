From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Last week’s official announcement of the Syracuse University Carrier Dome’s name change to the JMA Wireless Dome — a 10-year naming rights agreement — was a testament of athletic director John Wildhack’s commitment to the future of the school’s athletic programs, specifically football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
The digital enhancements are part of the next phase of SU’s ongoing $118 million renovation project. To the average SU sports fans, the Dome will always be referred as “The Dome.”
The name change was more of a reflection in the digital age we now live in. Yes, fans who attend games inside the Dome can use all the social media platforms they want in lightning-quick speed from their seats. Great (I’m not being sarcastic), when Sean Tucker dashes 84 yards for an electrifying touchdown, somebody’s cousin in Casper, Wyo., can know instantly. Ultimately, an athletic institution’s rate of success depends solely on the results of the programs.
Three of the five’s main tenants inside the Dome are coming off losing records, while the women’s basketball team has a new coach and women’s lacrosse went 15-6 and made a trip to the NCAA quarterfinals.
Dino Babers can’t afford a sixth losing record in his seven-year tenure this fall as football coach and, if that happens, he’s gone.
Considered a legend and always will be, head coach Jim Boeheim’s men’s hoops team was 16-17 overall this past season — his first losing campaign at the school since he took over in 1976. Except for one season since joining the ACC in 2013, the Orange has never finished higher than sixth place in the league, though SU has enjoyed moderate NCAA joy in past years.
Under first-year coach Gary Gait’s men’s lacrosse team just ended a disastrous 4-10 campaign — the first time in the program’s 107-year history that it hit double-digit losses. Remember this is a program that was won 11 NCAA titles.
Naming rights are fine, but superior recruiting and coaching ultimately produce the pinnacle of success.
n Trivia question: Who were the scheduled starting pitchers for the A’s and Giants in Game 3 of the 1989 World Series at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck, forcing a 10-day postponement?
n From columnist Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times — New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, via Twitter, on the scariest curse in sports history: “Dating a Kardashian.”
n Trivia answer: The A’s Bob Welch and the Giants’ Don Robinson.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
