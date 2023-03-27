From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Last week, we looked at the new pitch clock involving batters and pitchers as MLB integrates new rules for the 2023 season in an attempt to speed up the game, increase action on the bases and offer a better fan experience.
There are a few other new directives for the season that commences Thursday, with all 30 clubs in action.
Two infielders must be positioned on either side of second base at the time a pitch is released, and all four infielders must have their feet on the dirt.
There are no rules governing the placement of the outfielders in part because MLB wants to invite the risk-reward of leaving an outfield area uncovered.
If a pitcher attempts two pickoffs and is unsuccessful, then the pitcher must get the baserunner with the third attempt or be called for a balk. That awards the runner the next base. This is an attempt to initiate the running game, and the Marlins’ Jon Berti — who led the majors with 41 stolen bases in 2022 — plans to take advantage. After two pickoff tries, you will see a runner take larger leads off bases.
First, second, and third bases have been increased from a 15-inch square to an 18-inch square. That reduces the distance between first and second and second and third by 4 1/2 inches. The larger bases create more room for players to avoid injury.
Here’s my projected order of finish in the six divisions along with playoff results and award winners (x-wild card):
■ AL EAST — Yanks, x-Blue Jays, Rays, Orioles, Red Sox.
■ AL CENTRAL — Guardians, x-White Sox, Twins, Tigers, Royals.
■ AL WEST — Astros, x-Mariners, Angels, Rangers, A’s (possible 116-loss season).
■ NL EAST — Braves, x-Mets, Phillies, Marlins, Nats.
■ NL CENTRAL — Cards, x-Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates.
■ NL WEST — Padres, x-Dodgers, Giants, D’backs, Rockies.
■ AL CHAMPION — Astros over Blue Jays.
■ NL CHAMPION — Braves over Cardinals.
■ WORLD SERIES — Braves over Astros.
■ AL MVP — Shohei Ohtani, Angels.
■ NL MVP — Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves.
■ AL CY YOUNG — Framber Valdez, Astros.
■ NL CY YOUNG — Max Fried, Braves.
■ AL ROOKIE — Gunnar Henderson, Orioles.
■ NL ROOKIE — Corbin Carroll, D’backs.
■ AL MANAGER — Terry Francona, Guardians.
■ NL MANAGER — Bob Melvin, Padres.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.