From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
While some sports have gradually made re-entry into American society, it’s a continued mystery if the COVID-19 pandemic will complicate athletics in the fall. That includes all levels — scholastic, college and professional.
It’s ironic that while the NBA and NHL bosses have plans in place to resume their campaigns during the summer with playoffs, MLB — the king of warm weather sports — possibly could sit idle. It’s nothing new, just billionaires (owners) and millionaires (players) squabbling over money.
Time is growing short for baseball even if it wants to play just a half-season. But, that’s another story for another time.
While the coronavirus should loosen its grip in this country during the warmer months, it could reappear as the weather cools in the fall.
Medical experts have cautioned that countries could face another peak of coronavirus cases ahead of a presumed second wave of infections months from now.
Basic questions about the virus that causes COVID-19 remain unanswered: How deadly is it? Exactly how contagious? Are there different strains with different clinical outcomes? Why does the virus create a devastating disease in some people while leaving others with few, if any, symptoms?
Maybe the biggest question of all is this: Will COVID-19 ramp up its deadliest intensity in the fall? Sports at all levels could be severely impacted once again if a second wave occurs.
Recent large crowds have produced civil unrest in big U.S. cities, and that’s not good social distancing. The U.S. has nearly 1.8 million cases of COVID-19, and 104,000-plus deaths.
The 1918 Spanish flu — which killed 675,000 in the U.S. when its population was 100 million, and 50 million-plus globally or one-third of the world’s population — can provide further insights. That influenza lasted about a year, and COVID-19 will probably be the same in duration.
The 1918 influenza came in three waves — the first in the spring; the second, the deadliest, occurred in the fall; and the third in February-March 1919. The flu struck a year after the U.S. entered World War I.
Even with past variations of 21st-century diseases — SARS (2002-04), Avian/bird flu (2005), H1N1/swine flu (2009), MERS (2012-13) and Ebola (2014) — sports continued onward. But COVID-19 is highly contagious, and a vaccine won’t be available until sometime late 2020, at the earliest.
It is currently anybody’s guess what sports we will see when the leaves on trees change colors.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
