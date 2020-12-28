From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
As we draw closer to the end of a pandemic-ridden 2020 — the deadliest year in American history — it is hoped that 2021 will be somewhat brighter, with turning the corner of COVID-19.
The sports world was clearly interrupted, about four months to be precise, but 2021 should provide memorable moments — and most importantly, scheduled sporting events can hopefully be contested when and where they should be.
Here is my fearless forecast for thrills and spills to occur in 2021:
n With the No. 1 NFL draft pick secured and that selection will be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars will fire ex-Syracuse University and ex-Bills head coach Doug Marrone this coming Monday, and later in the month, introduce Urban Meyer as the next sideline boss.
n Alabama will defeat Clemson, 37-27, in college football’s national championship game Jan. 11.
n MLB key free-agent signings will include outfielder George Springer by the Mets and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer by the Dodgers.
n Though they are currently playing with their heads in the clouds, the Chiefs will top the Saints, 26-21, in Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7.
n Sick of his antics and immaturity, the Rockets will trade scoring guard James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and a second-round draft pick.
n After a rocky 2020, Kyle Busch will capture the Daytona 500 race in February.
n March Madness will be held at one site, Indianapolis, and Gonzaga will no longer be a bridesmaid, beating Villanova in the national title game behind Corey Kispert’s 28 points.
n Patrick Reed will win The Masters golf tournament in April.
n LeBron James will miss three weeks of the regular weeks with a bad ankle, and that could be a good thing for his 36-year-old body. He returns to lead the Lakers to a repeat of their NBA crown.
n In the NHL’s reduced 56-game regular season, the Golden Knights win the President’s Cup, but the Maple Leafs will take their first Stanley Cup since 1967.
n There will be three no-hitters thrown in the 2021 MLB season.
n And on a local note, fall high school sports, including football, soccer and all the others, will return in earnest in September.
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Bills; 2. Patriots; 3. Chiefs; 4. Seahawks; 5. Saints; 6. Dolphins; 7. Buccaneers; 8. Ravens; 9. Steelers; 10. (tie) Titans, Browns.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.