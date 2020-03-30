From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The world of sports has become a topsy-turvy quagmire when the coronavirus virtually halted every level of competition earlier this month.
From what I can discern, only some select horse racing tracks remain open and pro wrestling is another option — but only if you are truly desperate for action.
The void created by the pandemic is unmeasurable, depriving high school athletes from competing for state championships, to college standouts participating in baseball, softball and lacrosse, to pros gearing up for playoff runs in the NBA and NHL, and to MLB stars perfecting their crafts either at the plate or on the mound.
This stoppage has been cruel to sports junkies — and I’m at the top of the list — and with little relief offered in sight. April will be another washout and May is highly questionable.
When it was announced that the multi-million and widely popular NCAA Basketball Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus, this was serious stuff.
More dominoes, or other major sporting events, would later fall, postponed to buy time for the disease to loosen its grip. The Masters, Summer Olympic Games, French Open, Indy 500, U.S. Golf Open and the Kentucky Derby all have been delayed, and Wimbledon to be canceled.
Not even when this country was thrown into and then immersed in World War II had we seen this amount of disruption involving sports.
Sports were not completely shutdown in this country during the apex of WWII.
The NFL continued but some franchises were combined so they would have enough players to field teams. The six-team NHL ventured forward in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Detroit and Chicago. The NBA was a few years before officially forming.
The country’s then most popular sport — Major League Baseball — featured more than 500 players who swapped traditional uniforms for camouflages, involving most famously Ted Williams, Hank Greenberg and Bob Feller. The trio each missed three seasons because of military service. All 16 teams at the time saw decreases of player talent on their rosters, but the games were still played and champions were crowned.
This time the enemy is not another country or countries, ruled by corrupt leaders, but an invisible force in which no one individual is protected.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a participant or an observer of sports, this absent is gut-wrenching. Only time can determine when the games and competitions return.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.