From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Syracuse University men’s basketball team doesn’t have to go deep in the film archives this week to check out its first opponent in the ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Syracuse University men’s basketball team doesn’t have to go deep in the film archives this week to check out its first opponent in the ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C.
The Orange beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 72-63, in Saturday’s ACC regular-season finale to snap a four-game skid. Now the attention turns to the Demon Deacons again, this time for Part II.
SU (17-14 overall) is the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Orange begins postseason play at noon Wednesday against No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13), which essentially is playing a home game in Greensboro, about 90 minutes from Winston-Salem.
You don’t have to be an Albert Einstein to figure out SU’s objective — it’s going to take four wins in four days for the Orange to gain the ACC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. An at-large bid is not possible.
The ACC path is filled with land mines along with the way. If SU wins Wednesday, it then would meet No. 1 seed Miami in the quarterfinals. The Hurricanes captured a share of their first ACC regular-season title since 2012-13. Miami earned the top seed over co-champion Virginia thanks to a 66-64 win earlier.
If SU pulls off a mega upset, then it would most likely face either No. 4 Duke or No. 5 Pittsburgh in the semifinals. If you want to go a step further, probably either No. 2 Virginia or No. 3 Clemson would await in Saturday’s ACC title game.
The road is filled with potholes, steep hills and hairpin curves.
Just to refresh your memory, in 2006, SU was blown out by DePaul at the end of the Big East regular season, but then Gerry McNamara’s magical, 3-point shooting touch took over, and ninth-seeded SU won four games in four days by a total of eight combined points to qualify for the NCAAs.
Back to 2023, SU is in this predicament because it lost four of its last five games and went 4-7 in its final 11 outings as its defense went AWOL. On Jan. 21, SU was 13-7 overall and in contention for an ACC tourney double bye. That road wouldn’t have been so rocky.
The Orange is in danger of missing the NCAAs for consecutive seasons for the first time since the turn of the 1970s — about a half-decade before head coach Jim Boeheim took over the SU reins. This past Saturday’s win meant SU won’t finish with back-to-back losing records. Even a long ACC tourney run by SU may not even mean a berth to the less prestigious NIT.
A once prominent program with past exciting NCAA runs — SU enjoyed recent deep memorable moments in 2016 and ’18 — is now a middle-of-the-pack team in the overly populated Division I college hoops world.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.