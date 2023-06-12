From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Every baseball fan, especially those located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey and even beyond, is psyched for a Yankees-Mets Subway series, which has been tradition since 1997.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Every baseball fan, especially those located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey and even beyond, is psyched for a Yankees-Mets Subway series, which has been tradition since 1997.
But this season’s Part One of the annual renewal is somewhat fractured with each team’s superstar and headliner missing in action.
The Yankees’ Aaron Judge (toe injury) and the Mets’ Pete Alonso (wrist injury) are both on the 10-day IL and won’t play tonight and Wednesday when the teams convene at Citi Field.
Judge leads the AL with 19 home runs, while Alonso has an NL-leading totals of 22 HRs and 49 RBIs. Both their absences will be noticeable.
However, both games should be entertaining nonetheless. Let’s consider the pitching matchups for starters:
The Mets’ Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA) faces the Yankees’ Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75), who has been rocked in each of his past two starts.
It gets even better Wednesday, when former Astros teammates face off on the mound — the Mets’ Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85) against the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84).
With both teams off Monday, the Yankees enter tonight with a 38-29 record in third place in the AL East Division and 9 1/2 games out of first; the Mets are 31-35, sit in fourth in the NL East and also 9 1/2 games in arrears. It’s the farthest the Mets are out of first since the end of the 2021 season.
Both Scherzer and Verlander have been massive disappointments to date. The former Cy Young Award winners have been dreadfully inconsistent for the team that sports the highest payroll in the game’s history.
Another area of concern this season for the Mets has been their combined run differential over the first two innings; it’s the worst in MLB.
They need well-pitched performances from their starters to win games. After Saturday’s victory at the Pirates, Mets starters are 17-1 if they go six-plus innings. That’s something that Scherzer, Verlander and Carlos Carrasco have not been doing this season.
The Yankees, meanwhile, are still too reliant on homers. First baseman Anthony Rizzo (1-for-30 in June), Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu are not picking up the Judge-less offense.
Regardless, it should be an awesome two nights of baseball between the New York City rivals despite injuries to the marquee players. The best bets to catch the games are on YES tonight and ESPN on Wednesday night.
■ Note: Top Secret Fyles will return for a final time June 27.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.