From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles while Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable recovery from cardiac arrest:
The NFL playoffs start this weekend and it’s time to make a serious look at the most deserving teams. One of these seven squads will raise the Vince Lombardi trophy Feb. 12 in Super Bowl 57 at Glendale, Ariz.
The seven clubs posted a combined 91-26 record for an impressive .778 winning percentage in the regular season. The list is in no order of preference to be champion, so circle your choice.
■ 1. Chiefs (14-3) — Patrick Mahomes should win league MVP and there’s still plenty of monster firepower on offense despite Tyreek Hill’s departure. Road won’t be easy with Chargers, if they win the wild-card game, Bills and Bengals possibly in the way.
■ 2. Bills (13-3) — They have an emotional edge with Hamlin’s on-the-field, near-death experience last week. Too many red zone turnovers and/or an inconsistent run game (not counting Josh Allen) could be an Achilles’ heel in the playoffs. It appears opponents can run on Buffalo’s defense.
■ 3. Bengals (12-4) — They could be the field’s most overlooked team though they won two road games en route to being last season’s Super Bowl finalist. Joe Borrow is one cool customer and Cincinnati has the best balance between run and pass in the conference.
■ 4. Eagles (14-3) — They could either go to the Super Bowl or get knocked out by either the Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Bucs in the divisional round. All eyes will be on Jalen Hurts, especially with his lingering injury and his overall performance.
■ 5. Cowboys (12-5) — Will their penalty volume and yardage be a major problem against Tom Brady and the Bucs? Will coach Mike McCarthy’s mismanagement of the clock surface again in the playoffs? Will Dak Prescott stop throwing pick-6s? Defense could give Brady some difficulties, minus the last two minutes of a half.
■ 6. 49ers (13-4) — They feature equivocally the best and deepest roster of any squad in the 14-team playoff field. They have at least one All-Pro (some places with two) at DB, LB, DL and O-line. How will replacement QB Brock Purdy perform in the spotlight?
■ 7. Vikings (13-4) — They are weakest team in this Super Seven and I wouldn’t be surprised if they lose to the Giants at home this weekend. Can they stop the Giants’ run game? Minnesota was outscored 427-424 despite winning the NFC North by four games, and the defense allowed 25.1 points per game. The Vikings, however, are dangerous on offense.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
